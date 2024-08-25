Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Three initial takeaways after Team NZ’s preliminary regatta victory

Christopher Reive
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
From Barcelona, NZ Herald sports reporter Michael Burgess backgrounds the Luna Rossa challenge in the 37th America’s’ Cup. Video / NZ Herald

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Team New Zealand won the preliminary America’s Cup regatta in Barcelona, beating Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final
  • Three teams were forced to withdraw from races across the four-day event
  • The Louis Vuitton Cup challenger series begins in just four days’ time

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.

OPINION

Emerging from the pack

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup