While the Kiwi crew celebrated the win, the day gave them plenty to ponder, with the races prior to the final likely to be of far more interest to the competing teams as they prepare for the challenger series which begins in just four days’ time.

An added layer of intrigue that comes with the Cup being raced in Barcelona is the impact of the sea state on racing and there was a glimpse of that on finals day with a decent bump on the water in winds towards the bottom end of the range.

While there were no major splashdowns and, for the first time in the regatta, every team completed their allotted races, every coach mentioned just how difficult the lumpy seas made things, adding another element to what is already some strong competition.

Team New Zealand beat Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli to win the preliminary regatta in Barcelona. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

For Team NZ they will come away from the final day of the regatta with plenty to ponder, dropping their first race of the campaign when they were left in the wake of American Magic, but executing well in the final to draw a penalty on Luna Rossa in the pre-start to get away to a strong start.

Luna Rossa overcame their early deficit to push the action against the defender, taking the lead briefly, before a couple of aggressive moves from the Kiwis drew back-to-back penalties on their Italian counterparts which ultimately gave them space to guide Taihoro to victory.

For the Kiwis, it came off the back of a loss that was decided off the starting line. It looked even as the teams split the course, though the Americans clearly had their eyes on the left and it soon showed why as they picked up a good shift off the line and led at the first cross, only extending from there on their way to a 28sec win.

In the days other races, Ineos Britannia again had issues with unforced errors in their starts but were able to get the better of French entry Orient Express Racing Team.

In arguably the most aggressive performance of any team in the regatta, Alinghi Red Bull Racing managed to make a statement despite a losing effort against Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

It kicked off in the pre-start, with the Swiss giving themselves plenty of room to dial up a charge to the line, approaching it at pace and catching Luna Rossa out as the Italians tried to burn time before the line. The Italians were forced over the starting line early and the Swiss got off to a flying start.

While they gave that lead up with a bad manoeuvre on the second leg and weren’t able to get the lead back, they sailed with confidence and intent in their decisions in a display of smart match racing tactics.

The teams will now take stock over the coming days, with the races that count beginning later in the week.

America’s Cup key dates

Louis Vuitton Cup round-robin: August 30-September 9

Louis Vuitton Cup semifinals: September 15-20

Youth America’s Cup: September 18-27

Louis Vuitton Cup finals: September 27-October 6

Puig Women’s America’s Cup: October 6-14

Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup match: October 13-22

America’s Cup challengers

Ineos Britannia (UK – Challenger of Record)

Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland)

Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy)

New York Yacht Club American Magic (USA)

Orient Express Racing Team (France)

Youth and Women’s America’s Cup teams

America’s Cup teams: New Zealand, UK, Switzerland, Italy, USA, France

Invited teams: Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Spain

