“It wouldn’t normally [make things more difficult] other than the schedule for this Cup is tight. It’s tighter than previous Cups, so you don’t really have a huge opportunity to make many significant changes. You’ve got to have that well planned out if you’re going to do it.”

Decisions include those on key variables like foils – foil arms, wings and flaps – rudders, and masts but not sails, and must be made well in advance of racing.

It’s a big change from the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland when the preliminary regatta was completed two weeks before the challenger series began.

That gave teams plenty of time to make adjustments; the British, in particular, turning heads with just how much better their package got between the two events. Labelled by some media as a “lame duck” during the Christmas Cup preliminary regatta – which ultimately could not be completed due to a lack of wind – they went on to win every one of their round-robin races in the challenger series before ultimately being beaten in the challenger series final by Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli.

Ineos Britannia in action against Emirates Team New Zealand during the preliminary regatta in Barcelona. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

All teams will have gone into this week’s racing knowing their decision deadline loomed and will have planned accordingly. For the British, Ainslie said they had been working on how to unlock the best of their boat in the lead-up to the preliminary regatta and expected all teams to have put similar plans in place.

“We always say, these boats are so complex. So, a lot of the stuff might not even be obvious to the naked eye, what’s going on that can have a huge impact on performance.

“And all of the teams are battling with these things. And it’s just how do you get every component absolutely firing and working where you want it to get the best performance?

“Sometimes that comes in fits and starts, and the trick is, of course, when you get out on the racecourse, you’ve got to get the whole package working together. That’s what we’re looking to do.”

The British will be hoping they have identified the best course forward for their AC75 as they have largely struggled for pace against opponents during the preliminary regattas so far.

Through three races, the British have a 1-2 record, beating Orient Express Racing Team (France), but losing to Emirates Team New Zealand and American Magic; their race against Team NZ was over in the pre-start as they tried a tough manoeuvre late in the piece and fell off their foils.

Through two days of racing, it has been American Magic and Luna Rossa who have looked like the fastest teams, along with Team NZ, however, the defender has only had one complete race as both Luna Rossa and Orient Express retired against them.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.