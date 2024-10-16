Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Breaking down Team NZ’s key mistakes that led to defeats - Sailing Professor Mark Orams

Mark Orams
By
Professor of Sport and Recreation·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Team NZ port helmsman Nathan Outteridge speaks after Ineos Britannia close the series to 4-2.

THREE KEY FACTS

Professor Mark Orams is a former New Zealand and world champion sailor, Team New Zealand member, author, environmentalist and professor of sport and recreation at the Auckland University of Technology.

OPINION

What a difference a sea state makes.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Any foiling sailor will tell you

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup