New Zealand finish sixth overall in the opening SailGP round in Bermuda.

New Zealand have finished sixth at the opening round of the new SailGP season missing out on a chance to take the round honours in the final race in Bermuda.

SailGP defending champions Australia took out the regatta after defeating Great Britain and Canada in race six.

With the top three teams advancing to the final race, New Zealand faced a tall order starting day two in seventh place. But Peter Burling gave them a shot with victory in the opening race of the day, overtaking Denmark on the final leg with a slick gybe move.

New Zealand then coasted down the last mark to take out their first win of the 2022 season.

The opening day wasn't without drama as France was handed the second-ever black flag in SailGP history following an overly aggressive move at the start, almost colliding with Great Britain who had right of way next to the righthand marker.

New Zealand couldn't back up their race four win however, with a seventh placing in race five seeing them miss out on the top three.

The teams now head to Chicago along the shores of Lake Michigan for the next round on June 18-19.