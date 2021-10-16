Ryan Fox tumbles down leaderboard at European Tour's Andalucia Masters

Ryan Fox of New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

A disappointing third round hasn't dimmed Ryan Fox's belief that he can challenge for the Andalucia Masters title in Spain.

Fox had a share of second after two rounds but a three-over 74 left him among a bunch in tenth going into the final round, seven shots off the pace.

The 34-year-old Fox said wind and conditions worked against him in the third round.

"It was perfect when we teed off and for the first five or six holes but it was like someone flicked a switched on the seventh…played 180 degrees opposite to previous days," he said.

"The golf course played significantly different - there were some low scores early.

"We got tough conditions, the course dried out, the pins were a lot tricker today.

"This golf course can bite you very quickly. I made two silly errors on the fourth…two slopping bogeys on the end on two tough holes.

"When the course baked out in the wind it became almost impossible to get the ball close. Unfortunately, I didn't putt well enough today either."

Fox predicted he could still benefit from volatile scoring conditions as the pack tries to overhaul England's Laurie Canter, who has a three-shot lead.

"I still I feel I've got a shot to win," Fox said.

"It's one of those courses where three shots can disappear on a single hole.

"There's a chance he (Canter) could back up a bit and if I can post four or five under anything can happen."

Fox said he hit only three bad shots in the third round - "the rest of my game was really good".

"Coming into this week I was only expecting a holiday in the south of Spain," he said.

"Being in contention is a bit of a bonus. I can give it a good crack."