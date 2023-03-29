Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Sport|Rugby

Rugby’s streaming wars: What is the future of watching rugby?

14 minutes to read
Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

In the second of a three-part series on rugby’s streaming wars, Gregor Paul looks at the future of rugby viewing and a problem facing New Zealand Rugby.

PART I: Spark Sport’s rise and fall

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.