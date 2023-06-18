Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby
Updated

The Chiefs’ honest admission ahead of ‘poetic’ Super Rugby Pacific final against Crusaders

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber hoped his side would meet the Crusaders in the final. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs co-captain Brad Weber hoped his side would meet the Crusaders in the final. Photo / Photosport

Now that they’re in the Super Rugby Pacific final, the Chiefs will admit that it was the Crusaders they wanted to be meeting.

Both sides had work to do to get there, but after the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby