Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific can challenge NRL with one simple tweak - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Kini Naholo dives over to score a try for the Hurricanes against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Kini Naholo dives over to score a try for the Hurricanes against the Blues. Photo / Photosport

OPINION

Putting together the draw for Super Rugby Pacific is a little like being the Prime Minister, in that the best that can be hoped for is keeping all of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby