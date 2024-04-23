Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand’s conservative approach to sacking coaches scrutinised amid Crusaders’ struggles - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
5 mins to read
Christopher Luxon on the Crusaders

OPINION

Somehow, even though professional rugby is almost 30 years old, a conservative bent has manifested in New Zealand, which has built a near-paranoid aversion to sacking underperforming coaches.

In the history of

