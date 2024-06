Live updates of European Championship 2024 Netherlands v France from Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Tournament favourites France opened their Euros with a less than convincing 1-0 win over Austria, but will be buoyed by the news that captain Kylian Mbappe is fit to play after breaking his nose in their first match.

The Netherlands also had a tough first outing after coming from behind to snatch a 83rd minute winner over Poland courtesy of former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst.