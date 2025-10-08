Chiefs players in a halftime huddle during their Super Rugby semifinal against the Brumbies, in June. Photo / SmartFrame

The Highlanders have bolstered their future first five-eighths stocks with the signing of Taranaki playmaker Josh Jacomb for two years beginning in 2027.

Jacomb has played back up to Damian McKenzie at the Chiefs since his debut in 2024, but will take his talents south after one more season in Hamilton.

His opportunities for the Chiefs have been limited with just nine starting appearances over the last two years.

Jacomb said he has learnt a lot playing under McKenzie.

“Working alongside someone like D-Mac, but I feel I’m ready to take the next step in my career and hopefully play a more prominent role. I believe a move to the Highlanders is the best place for me to do that. I know that I will have to continue to work hard as they already have some good young talent down there, but I am genuinely excited by the prospect of playing for the Highlanders.”