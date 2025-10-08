The Highlanders have bolstered their future first five-eighths stocks with the signing of Taranaki playmaker Josh Jacomb for two years beginning in 2027.
Jacomb has played back up to Damian McKenzie at the Chiefs since his debut in 2024, but will take his talents south after one more season inHamilton.
His opportunities for the Chiefs have been limited with just nine starting appearances over the last two years.
Jacomb said he has learnt a lot playing under McKenzie.
“Working alongside someone like D-Mac, but I feel I’m ready to take the next step in my career and hopefully play a more prominent role. I believe a move to the Highlanders is the best place for me to do that. I know that I will have to continue to work hard as they already have some good young talent down there, but I am genuinely excited by the prospect of playing for the Highlanders.”
“He’s hungry, driven, and ready to lead. We’re very excited to see what he can accomplish with us and also what he can contribute to our team performances over the coming seasons. I think this is a strong signing for us and aligns perfectly with our broader club strategy of building depth and competition in all positions growing individual players and the team as a whole.”
As well as starring in Taranaki’s Ranfurly Shield win over Tasman in 2024, Jacomb has also played for the All Blacks XV and the Barbarians in their loss to the Springboks in June.
Jacomb has been in scintillating form for the ‘Naki in this year’s NPC, including a 30-point haul in their rout of Auckland at Eden Park.
The Highlanders struggled to lock down a first-choice first five-eighths this season, the duties shared between Cameron Millar and Taine Robinson with Ajay Faleafaga also providing back up on the bench.