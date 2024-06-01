Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Wellington.





Hurricanes team to face Highlanders

Asafo Aumua’s return comes at a good time for the Hurricanes as he starts against the Highlanders in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

Aumua joins the run-on side after Raymond Tuputupu was handed a three-match ban for a high shot on Tupou Vaa’i that saw him red-carded in last week’s win over the Chiefs.

Lock James Tucker also returns to the starting XV, which sees Justin Sangster move back to the bench with Caleb Delany unavailable for selection alongside Brad Shields, Cam Roigard and Tyrel Lomax. Du’Plessis Kirifi starts at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai moving to the bench.

Salesi Rayasi will join the starting side on the left wing in his 50th Hurricanes appearance, replacing Kini Naholo in an otherwise unchanged backline. On the bench, Jordi Viljoen will provide backup at halfback, while Riley Higgins and Baulyn Sullivan cover the backline.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Xavier Numia

2. Asafo Aumua

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. James Tucker

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Devan Flanders

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Brayden Iose

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Brett Cameron

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Josh Moorby

15. Ruben Love

Reserves:

16. James O’Reilly

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Justin Sangster

20. Peter Lakai

21. Jordi Viljoen

22. Riley Higgins

23. Bailyn Sullivan

Highlanders team to face Hurricanes

With a playoffs spot confirmed, the Highlanders have named a team with some fresh legs to take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.

James Arscott will get his second start of the season at halfback with Folau Fakatava moving to the bench, Will Tucker gets the start alongside Fabian Holland at lock, while Finn Hurley starts at fullback.

Max Hicks, Billy Harmon and Nikora Broughton make up the loose trio, Matt Whaanga starts at centre, while Connor Garden-Bachop starts on the right wing. Hayden Michaels is in line to make his debut off the bench, while Martin Bogado and Tom Sanders also join the matchday squad.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium

1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Will Tucker

5. Fabian Holland

6. Max Hicks

7. Billy Harmon (co-captain)

8. Nikora Broughton

9. James Arscott

10. Ajay Faleafaga

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Matt Whaanga

14. Connor Garden-Bachop

15. Finn Hurley

Reserves:

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Tom Sanders

20. Hayden Michaels (debut)

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Jake Te Hiwi

23. Martin Bogado



