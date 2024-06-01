Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Wellington.
Hurricanes team to face Highlanders
Asafo Aumua’s return comes at a good time for the Hurricanes as he starts against the Highlanders in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
Aumua joins the run-on side after Raymond Tuputupu was handed a three-match ban for a high shot on Tupou Vaa’i that saw him red-carded in last week’s win over the Chiefs.
Lock James Tucker also returns to the starting XV, which sees Justin Sangster move back to the bench with Caleb Delany unavailable for selection alongside Brad Shields, Cam Roigard and Tyrel Lomax. Du’Plessis Kirifi starts at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai moving to the bench.
Salesi Rayasi will join the starting side on the left wing in his 50th Hurricanes appearance, replacing Kini Naholo in an otherwise unchanged backline. On the bench, Jordi Viljoen will provide backup at halfback, while Riley Higgins and Baulyn Sullivan cover the backline.
Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Xavier Numia
2. Asafo Aumua
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. James Tucker
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Devan Flanders
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Brayden Iose
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Brett Cameron
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Josh Moorby
15. Ruben Love
Reserves:
16. James O’Reilly
17. Pouri Rakete-Stones
18. Tevita Mafileo
19. Justin Sangster
20. Peter Lakai
21. Jordi Viljoen
22. Riley Higgins
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Highlanders team to face Hurricanes
With a playoffs spot confirmed, the Highlanders have named a team with some fresh legs to take on the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon.
James Arscott will get his second start of the season at halfback with Folau Fakatava moving to the bench, Will Tucker gets the start alongside Fabian Holland at lock, while Finn Hurley starts at fullback.
Max Hicks, Billy Harmon and Nikora Broughton make up the loose trio, Matt Whaanga starts at centre, while Connor Garden-Bachop starts on the right wing. Hayden Michaels is in line to make his debut off the bench, while Martin Bogado and Tom Sanders also join the matchday squad.
Kickoff: Saturday 4.35pm at Sky Stadium
1. Ethan de Groot (co-captain)
2. Henry Bell
3. Jermaine Ainsley
4. Will Tucker
5. Fabian Holland
6. Max Hicks
7. Billy Harmon (co-captain)
8. Nikora Broughton
9. James Arscott
10. Ajay Faleafaga
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Matt Whaanga
14. Connor Garden-Bachop
15. Finn Hurley
Reserves:
16. Jack Taylor
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Saula Ma’u
19. Tom Sanders
20. Hayden Michaels (debut)
21. Folau Fakatava
22. Jake Te Hiwi
23. Martin Bogado