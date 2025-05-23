The Hurricanes take on the Reds in Brisbane. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and the Reds.

The Hurricanes have made a handful of changes to their side this week, with a few forced by injury.

Lower leg injuries to Brayden Iose, Ngatungane Punivai and Riley Higgins have seen changes in the loose forwards, on the left wing and at second five-eighths.

Du’Plessis Kirifi returns to the starting line-up at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai shifting to No 8 in Iose’s absence, while Fatafehi Fineanganofo and Peter Umaga-Jensen wear the No 11 and 12 jerseys respectively. Iose will miss the remainder of the season.