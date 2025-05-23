Advertisement
Hurricanes v Reds live updates, Super Rugby round 15

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Hurricanes take on the Reds in Brisbane. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and the Reds.

The Hurricanes have made a handful of changes to their side this week, with a few forced by injury.

Lower leg injuries to Brayden Iose, Ngatungane Punivai and Riley Higgins have seen changes in the loose forwards, on the left wing and at second five-eighths.

Du’Plessis Kirifi returns to the starting line-up at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai shifting to No 8 in Iose’s absence, while Fatafehi Fineanganofo and Peter Umaga-Jensen wear the No 11 and 12 jerseys respectively. Iose will miss the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Tyrel Lomax returns at tighthead, which sees Pasilio Tosi move back to the bench, while Daniel Sinkinson starts on the right wing and Bailyn Sullivan also moves to the bench.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Zach Gallagher 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Daniel Sinkinson 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Tevita Mafileo/Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Devan Flanders 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Brett Cameron 23. Bailyn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Brayden Iose (lower leg, season), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Ngatungane Punivai (lower leg), Caleb Delany (back), Will Tucker (concussion), Riley Higgins (lower leg).

