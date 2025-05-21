Advertisement
Moana Pasifika v Blues: Super Rugby officials confirm referees botched no-try call

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea with referee Angus Gardner. Photo / Photosport.

Super Rugby officials have admitted that referees made a mistake disallowing a Moana Pasifika try in their 27-21 victory over the Blues last weekend in Albany.

Moana hooker Millennium Sanerivi crossed the line in the 55th minute to extend the host’s lead.

The try was initially awarded by referee Angus Gardner, who quickly referred it to the TMO after noticing on the big screen replay that Lalomilo Lalomilo stepped in touch in the lead up.

However, in the 52 seconds from when Lalomilo stood in touch and Sanerivi scored, the Blues briefly had possession of the ball, which led to the officials debating the issue on field for several minutes over how far back they can go to make a ruling.

Having clearly seen the foot in touch, Gardner made the call to rule out the try, although Super Rugby Pacific officials confirmed that was the wrong decision, highlighting the rules.

“Under the current TMO protocol, a try can only be overturned if there is a clear and obvious infringement in the last attacking passage of play leading directly to the try,” said their statement.

“In this instance, although a Moana Pasifika player did have a foot in touch prior to the try, it was followed by a change of possession. This means that the foot in touch occurred prior to the last attacking passage of play and therefore should not have been subject to TMO review under the protocol.”

The statement added that an “attacking passage of play” is defined as “the passage of play since the last restart [if there has been no turnover in possession], or the passage of play since the last turnover in possession has taken place”.

The call shows the disparity between Super Rugby Pacific and international rugby as the TMO could have intervened immediately, had it been a test match.

Despite the mishap, Gardner is set to take charge of this weekend’s clash between the Western Force and Waratahs.

The win lifted Moana Pasifika into the Super Rugby Pacific top six, as they fight for their first ever trip to the playoffs.

They have two tough away games against the Chiefs and Hurricanes to end the season.

