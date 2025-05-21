Moana Pasifika captain Ardie Savea with referee Angus Gardner. Photo / Photosport.

Super Rugby officials have admitted that referees made a mistake disallowing a Moana Pasifika try in their 27-21 victory over the Blues last weekend in Albany.

Moana hooker Millennium Sanerivi crossed the line in the 55th minute to extend the host’s lead.

The try was initially awarded by referee Angus Gardner, who quickly referred it to the TMO after noticing on the big screen replay that Lalomilo Lalomilo stepped in touch in the lead up.

However, in the 52 seconds from when Lalomilo stood in touch and Sanerivi scored, the Blues briefly had possession of the ball, which led to the officials debating the issue on field for several minutes over how far back they can go to make a ruling.

Having clearly seen the foot in touch, Gardner made the call to rule out the try, although Super Rugby Pacific officials confirmed that was the wrong decision, highlighting the rules.