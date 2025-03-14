1. Fletcher Newell (73 points) 2. Ricky Riccitelli (190) 3. Angus Ta’avao (68) 4. Antonio Shalfoon (111) 5. Tupou Vaa’i (103) 6. Cameron Suafoa (141) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (131) 8. Ardie Savea (165) 9. Cam Roigard (190) 10. Damian McKenzie (230) 11. Sevu Reece (183) 12. Quinn Tupaea (204) 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (155) 14. Caleb Tangitau (158) 15. Will Jordan (162).

When it comes to All Blacks discussions around the watercooler as the year rolls on, perhaps don’t let fantasy scores cloud your judgement – but they do provide a solid indication of players to keep an eye on throughout the season and perhaps some fodder for your arguments around potential bolters.

This week sees the welcome return of several All Blacks, which should help to fill a few gaps in your teams given the injuries and other unavailablities across the competition.

But first, a quick apology to anyone who tailed me in burning their triple captain booster on Quinn Tupaea last week. The rain in Fiji made for particularly grim watching.

A reminder that you get unlimited trades every week in fantasy, so once teams drop on Wednesday afternoons, you can make changes to your heart’s content, and everyone gets one triple captain, one co-captain and one unlimited budget booster to use during the season.

Must-haves

Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard (7.5) returns to the starting line-up for his side on Friday night and is a smart pick in the position for all Fantasy teams. He was, admittedly, a strong option even off the bench last week. He has almost 100 more points than the next best halfback.

The Crusaders are playing afternoon footy again, so after his impressive outing against the Reds last week, fullback Will Jordan (9.5) looks like a smart choice against the Western Force on Saturday afternoon.

Points of difference

Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi (3.5, 2.0% ownership) returns to the starting line-up this week which makes him a quality Fantasy play. Ah Kuoi is active on the pitch, making plenty of tackles, being a factor at the lineout both on his own throw and that of the opposition, and can force a turnover or two. In a position where big points have appeared to be hard to come by, he could sneak you a couple more than a more popular option.

Christian Lio-Willie (4.5, 4.7%) doesn’t put up as big a tackle count as other loose forwards, but his abilities with ball in hand make him a very interesting choice for Fantasy. Lio-Willie is a strong, skilful ball carrier who can get an offload away and is a try-scoring threat. He’ll also force the odd turnover and get a couple of lineout targets, and off a 60-point week, he could have another big showing.

Seriously consider

In terrible news for Fantasy teams, Blues hooker Ricky Riccitelli’s return to the field is currently TBC after he sustained a chest injury last time out. His Crusaders counterpart Codie Taylor (7.5) shapes up as one of the better options to replace him based on his scoring 32 points without a try in last week’s match. If you’re like me and already have maxed out your Crusaders allowance for the week, look at Reds hooker Matt Faessler (7.0) or Dave Porecki of the Waratahs (4.0). They’re both generally replaced on or around the 60 minute mark, but they get plenty of work done when they’re on the pitch.

Avoid

Kurt Eklund (6.5) returns from injury and moves straight into the starting line-up with Riccitelli out. They come up against a strong Chiefs pack who have good lineout challengers, and add the Blues' struggles at the scrum this year with the fact he’s coming back from injury and I’m happy to look elsewhere at hooker.

I’m also steering clear of Hurricanes wing Kini Naholo (7.5) this week. He’s struggled to put up impressive Fantasy numbers since week one, with a couple of scores in the 30 before last weekend’s 11. With a lot of points coming in the back three, I’ve got more confidence in other options.

Also, trade out any Moana Pasifika players you have. They’re on the bye.

My week-five XV

Front row: Angus Bell (Waratahs) and Marley Pearce (Force)

Hooker: Matt Faessler (Reds)

Locks: Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Chiefs) and Ryan Smith (Reds)

Loose trio: Du’Plessis Kirifi (Hurricanes, Harry Wilson (Reds), Christian Lio-Willie (Crusaders)

Halfback: Cam Roigard (Hurricanes)

First five-eighths: Damian McKenzie (Chiefs)

Midfield: Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs) and David Havili (Crusaders)

Outside backs: Tom Wright (Brumbies), Sevu Reece (Crusaders) and Will Jordan (Crusaders)

