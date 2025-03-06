In week one, 3507 players used their triple captain and 2078 played their co-captain. In week two, 3069 triple captains were played along with 2695 co-captains, before 2969 triple captains and 2782 co-captains were used last week.

As for the unlimited budget option, I would be surprised if I needed to use it this season. As this column has suggested several times, you are given plenty of budget to work with and the most expensive players aren’t necessarily the best. There’s no impact on scoring that comes as a direct result from that one – you still have to pick players who score well – so, in a complete 180 from my thoughts on the other two boosters, there is zero pressure around when, or if, you use this one.

With all that said, I have committed to using one of my boosters this week.

A reminder that you get unlimited trades every week in fantasy, so once teams drop on Wednesday afternoons, you can make changes to your heart’s content.

Here’s what I found for round four after digging through the first few weeks of the competition.

Must-haves

Blues hooker Ricky Riccitelli (7.0) has reached must-have territory for me. He puts up good tackling numbers, gets points for every scrum and lineout the Blues win, is a try-scoring threat and, perhaps most importantly, is a 70-plus minute player. Regardless of match-up, if Riccitelli is starting, he should be in your team.

For the second straight week, Quinn Tupaea (6.5) features here. He continues to play well on the park and score well in Fantasy, and I don’t see that changing against the Fijian Drua in Lautoka this weekend. I’ve even burned my triple-captain booster on him.

Points of difference

There are a lot of good options in the outside backs this week, and a lot of high ownership numbers, which is where a point of difference can be found. I can’t look past Chiefs winger Leroy Carter (4.0; 6.1% ownership) this week. He has looked right at home in two appearances this season and gets the start in Fiji, where games tend to be open and fatigue creates opportunities. The former sevens player should have plenty of chances to put points on the board – especially given the Chiefs have picked a 6-2 forwards-backs split on the bench.

In the loose forwards, a clear trio has emerged as the most popular with fans; Carlo Tizzano (4.5, 45.7%), the position’s top scorer, Ardie Savea (7.5; 77.7%) who comes off a huge performance straight into a game against his former team, and Fraser McReight (7.0; 28.1%). I certainly wouldn’t begrudge anyone from playing all three, but I’ve traded McReight out this week in favour of his Reds teammate Liam Wright (6.0; 0.2%), who gets through plenty of work defensively and features as a lineout target, so he’s got the potential to bank some points in his first start of the season on Sunday against the Crusaders.

Seriously consider

Damian McKenzie is out of action this week, which leaves more than half of Fantasy Super Rugby players needing to change out their first five-eighths. While Beauden Barrett (10.0) is a tempting option as he moves back into the Blues' No 10 jersey, William Havili (5.5) and Josh Jacomb (5.5) are certainly worth your attention. Both have been putting up good fantasy numbers and the latter should be in the thick of things with McKenzie ruled out.

It’s a similar situation at halfback, where Hurricanes No 9 Cam Roigard, the game’s top scorer in the position by a considerable margin, is on the bench this week. You could take the risk here that he might nab a try when he comes on late against a tired Moana Pasifika defence – it’s certainly not the worst option. But if you’re looking for an alternative, Reds halfback Tate McDermott (6.0) has been a solid option, while Cortez Ratima (7.0) is a more risky play but could benefit from some room to move in the Chiefs' match.

Avoid

The Fijian Drua welcome back their weapon on the wing in Selestino Ravutaumada (8.5) this week. The former Junior Kiwi and Olympic silver medallist sevens player has been sidelined for the last six months with a shoulder injury, so I’d rather watch to see how he holds up before rushing him into my team.

Du’Plessis Kirifi (4.5) has been quality so far this season, but he’ll come off the bench for the Hurricanes this week and with a lot of other great options starting at loose forward, I’d be moving him out for the week.

Also, trade out any Highlanders you have. They’re on the bye.

My week-four XV

Front row: Angus Bell (Waratahs) and Marley Pearce (Force)

Hooker: Ricky Riccitelli (Blues)

Locks: Josh Beehre (Blues) and Antonio Shalfoon (Crusaders)

Loose trio: Liam Wright (Reds), Carlo Tizzano (Force), Ardie Savea (Moana Pasifika)

Halfback: Cortez Ratima (Chiefs)

First five-eighths: Josh Jacomb (Chiefs)

Midfield: Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs) and David Havili (Crusaders)

Outside backs: Leroy Carter (Chiefs), Kini Naholo (Hurricanes) and Sevu Reece (Crusaders)

