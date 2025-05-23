Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Crusaders and the Highlanders.

For the Alternative Commentary Collective’s call, click here

Crusaders team to face the Highlanders

Coach Rob Penney has made a host of changes to his side this week.

In the front row, George Bower has been named at loosehead prop which sees Tamaiti Williams switch to tighthead in place of Kershawl Sykes-Martin, who is out with injury. Codie Taylor returns to start at hooker.

Scott Barrett and Jamie Hannah will pack down at lock, which Mitchell Drummond has been named to start at halfback in his 150th appearance.

There’s also a change on the wing, with Sevu Reece switching to the right and Macca Springer coming in on the left.

On the bench, prop Lewis Ponini is in line to become Crusader No 300 should he be called upon, while Quinten Strange has also been named on the bench after starting last week.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Codie Taylor 3. Tamaiti Williams 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Cullen Grace 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Mitchell Drummond 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Johnny McNicholl.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Lewis Ponini 18. Seb Calder 19. Quinten Strange 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Fletcher Newell (Achilles), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (neck), Ethan Blackadder (hamstring), Will Jordan (knee), Xavier Saifoloi (knee), Taha Kemara (knee, season), Dom Gardner (foot, season), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season)

Highlanders team to face the Crusaders

The Highlanders have made just one change to their starting XV this week, which comes on the left wing.

Taniela Filimone will get the start, replacing Jona Nareki in the No 11 jersey.

That comes with two further changes on the bench, as Tai Cribb and Will Stodart replace Oliver Haig and Michael Loft respectively.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Vevemi Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Taniela Filimone 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Tai Cribb 20. Will Stodart 21. Adam Lennox 22. Cam Millar 23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), Nikora Broughton (knee), Finn Hurley (quad), Hayden Michaels (hamstring), Ajay Faleafaga (broken hand), James Arscott (shoulder), Hugh Renton (groin), Jona Nareki (knee), Oliver Haig (foot).