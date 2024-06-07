Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie celebrate during the Chiefs' win over the Reds. Photo / Photosport

Chiefs 43

Reds 21

A return to knockout rugby has brought the best out of the Chiefs.

Earning quarter-final hosting rights by claiming the fourth seed after a solid regular season, the Chiefs’ clash with the Reds in Hamilton was tipped by many to be the game to watch of the round.

But within 20 minutes, the Chiefs had all but put it to bed.

Outscoring the clock through the opening 24 minutes set the hosts up to claim a 43-21 win in what was arguably their best outing for the season so far, smothering the visitors defensively and putting the foot down on attack.

While the Chiefs finished with a 9-5 record for the season, this was a performance to remind everyone of what they’re capable of when firing on all cylinders.

“We’ve got a lot of belief,” captain Luke Jacobson told Sky Sport after the game.

“I think we’re priming at the right time. We’re starting to peak. You don’t need to do it during the season; it matters in the finals and that’s all we’re aiming for.”

Defensively, the Chiefs were immense. Ten players in the starting lineup made double-digit tackles – led by Jacobson’s 23 – while they were working hard to either get hands on the ball at the breakdown or push over the top with their counter-ruck.

Tupou Vaa’i and Samipeni Finau shone with their impact defensively, rookie Wallace Sititi looked every part a seasoned Super Rugby player on both ends, while Samisoni Taukei’aho bagged a double in the first half – just the second game he has scored in all season – and backed that up with a quality night in his core areas.

The attack was, for the most part, seamless with the right option being taken and well executed consistently. Damian McKenzie pulled the strings brilliantly, while Shaun Stevenson showed his ability to break the field open a few times with his passing, kicking and running game. The midfield worked hard, the wings flashed their finishing nous, while the front row was solid as well.

It got off to a strong start for the Chiefs when a superb kick chase led to Anton Lienert-Brown being on the spot to make a dominant tackle and the Chiefs getting the ball back through their counter-ruck. Soon after, Taukei’aho muscled through a handful of defenders from about 5m out to open the scoring.

While the Reds couldn’t crack the Chiefs’ defences, the hosts used the width of the field well to create and exploit space.

When Sititi put Emoni Narawa over after a beautiful pass from Shaun Stevenson set the No 8 free down the right wing, it looked ominous for the visitors.

Another try to Taukei’aho followed, with Etene Nanai-Seturo adding a fourth in the first half before a McKenzie penalty gave the side a 31-0 lead at the break.

The Reds fought back into the game in the second half, being rewarded with a couple of tries through Tate McDermott and another through Lawson Creighton, but it was too little too late as the Chiefs ran away with a strong win; awaiting either the Hurricanes or the Melbourne Rebels in the semifinals.

Chiefs 43 (Samisoni Taukei’aho 2, Emoni Narawa, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Bradley Slater tries; Damian McKenzie 5 cons, pen)

Reds 21 (Tate McDermott 2, Lawson Creighton tries; Tom Lynagh con, Creighton 2 cons)

HT: 31-0

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.