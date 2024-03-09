Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald / Photosport

The Chiefs have been beaten 25-19 by the Queensland Reds in Brisbane.

- The Chiefs led early after Josh Ioane scored the game’s first try in the 12th minute.

- The Reds his back soon after through Matt Faessler, and held a 15-11 halftime lead.

- The Chiefs edged ahead early in the second half, but the hosts fought back to claim the win.

Chiefs: Josh Ioane, Shaun Stevenson, Daniel Rona, Rameka Poihipi, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratima, Luke Jacobson (c), Simon Parker, Samipeni Finau, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Tupou Vaa’i, George Dyer, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Tyrone Thompson, Ollie Norris, Reuben O’Neill, Manaaki Selby-Rickit, Wallace Sititi, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Josh Jacomb, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Reds: Jock Campbell, Suliasi Vunivalu, Josh Flook, Isaac Henry, Mac Grealy, Tom Lynagh, Tate McDermott (cc), Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Liam Wright (cc), Ryan Smith, Seru Uru, Zane Nonggorr, Matt Faessler, Sef Fa’agase.

Reserves: Josh Nasser, Peni Ravai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Cormac Daly, John Bryant, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Tim Ryan.