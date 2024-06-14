Cortez Ratima will start at halfback for the Chiefs in their semifinal against the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

A lot can change in a week.

For much of the season, the Chiefs have been viewed by many as perhaps the next level down from the Hurricanes and Blues when it came to title contention.

Through the regular season, the Hamilton side finished fourth with a 9-5 record, going a collective 0-3 in their games against the Hurricanes and Blues.

However, after putting in their best performance of the season in their quarter-final win over the Queensland Reds last weekend, the Chiefs’ credentials in the title conversation seemed to lift.

As the Chiefs prepare for their Super Rugby Pacific semifinal against the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday afternoon, coach Clayton McMillan noted that shift.

“Two or three weeks ago everyone had written us off. Then off the back of one half of rugby, all of a sudden we’re back in the mix,” McMillan said.

“It just shows you how close the competition is and how quickly people’s opinions can change. You’re only judged on your last performance. Last weekend seems like a long time ago. We’ve buried that pretty quickly because there’s only one focus and that’s on the Hurricanes.”

While the Chiefs have fallen to the Hurricanes in their two clashes this year, it’s an intriguing contest – especially after their most recent match was played with the intensity of a final and took a last-minute penalty goal to decide.

“We dissected those games at length immediately after them but also leading up to this one,” McMillan said.

“We’ve been able to forecast that we were probably going to be playing against them for a number of weeks now, but a lot of preparation has gone in to putting a plan together and you lean on the previous experiences of try to find margins that might help turn the game in your favour.”

Both sides come into the contest in strong form with settled lineups; the Chiefs not making a single change to last weekend’s matchday 23, while the Hurricanes welcome Tyrel Lomax and Brad Shields back into their starting lineup.

McMillan said the Hurricanes were a dangerous team and the continuity in their squad this year has served them well.

“They’ve always been a good team, a hard team to beat at home and away. This year there is lot of continuity in their squad. They’ve got a new coaching group and they obviously had a positive influence on the environment,” he said.

“By my understanding, they haven’t got a hell of a lot of guys to rest on All Blacks rotation, so they’ve had the benefit of that continuity.

“A lot of things that have gone in their favour, but again, that just gets you to the start line and you’ve got to still go out and perform and they’ve done that outstandingly well. They’ve been the best team in the competition all year, no doubt.”

Chiefs (1-15): Aidan Ross, Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Dyer, Jimmy Tupou, Tupou Vaa’i, Samipeni Finau, Luke Jacobson (c), Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Damian McKenzie, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Rameka Poihipi, Anton Lienert-Brown, Emoni Narawa, Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Jared Proffit, Reuben O’Neill, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Simon Parker, Xavier Roe, Quinn Tupaea, Daniel Rona.

Hurricanes (1-15): Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Pasilio Tosi, Justin Sangster, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Brad Shields (c), Peter Lakai, Brayden Iose, T J Perenara, Brett Cameron, Salesi Rayasi, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love.

Reserves: James O’Reilly, Tevita Mafileo, Pasilio Tosi, James Tucker, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Richard Judd, Bailyn Sullivan.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.