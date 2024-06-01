Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park.
Blues team to face Chiefs
The Blues welcome Finlay Christie back into the mix for their match against the Chiefs on Saturday night as they look to lock up top spot on the ladder.
The All Blacks halfback will provide backup to Taufa Funaki at halfback in one of a number of changes to the squad. Ricky Riccitelli and Marcel Renata return to the front row alongside Ofa Tu’ungafasi, while Dalton Papali’i returns at openside flanker.
In the backline, Caleb Clarke returns on the left wing, which sees A.J. Lam move into second five-eighths.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Sam Darry
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. A.J. Lam
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Stephen Perofeta
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Cameron Suafoa
20. Adrian Choat
21. Finlay Christie
22. Corey Evans
23. Cole Forbes
Chiefs team to face Blues
All Blacks loose forward Samipeni Finau is among a host of players returning to the Chiefs squad this week as they meet the Blues in Auckland.
Finau will return to his usual role on the blindside, while Jimmy Tupou starts at lock with Tupou Vaa’i unavailable, and Ollie Norris returns to provide front-row cover. Naitoa Ah Kuoi also starts at lock, replacing Maanaki Selby-Rickit, with Wallace Sititi starting at No 8 as Luke Jacobson moves to openside flanker.
Bradley Slater will start at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei’aho on the bench, with Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona replace Quinn Tupaea (bench) and Anton Lienert-Brown (unavailable) in the midfield.
Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park
1. Aidan Ross
2. Bradley Slater
3. George Dyer
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Jimmy Tupou
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Luke Jacobson (c)
8. Wallace Sititi
9. Cortez Ratima
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Rameka Poihipi
13. Daniel Rona
14. Emoni Narawa
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ollie Norris
18. Sione Ahio
19. Simon Parker
20. Kaylum Boshier
21. Xavier Roe
22. Quinn Tupaea
23. Peniasi Malimali