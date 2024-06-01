Live updates of the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Blues and Chiefs at Eden Park.





Blues team to face Chiefs

The Blues welcome Finlay Christie back into the mix for their match against the Chiefs on Saturday night as they look to lock up top spot on the ladder.

The All Blacks halfback will provide backup to Taufa Funaki at halfback in one of a number of changes to the squad. Ricky Riccitelli and Marcel Renata return to the front row alongside Ofa Tu’ungafasi, while Dalton Papali’i returns at openside flanker.

In the backline, Caleb Clarke returns on the left wing, which sees A.J. Lam move into second five-eighths.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Sam Darry

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. A.J. Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Cameron Suafoa

20. Adrian Choat

21. Finlay Christie

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Chiefs team to face Blues

All Blacks loose forward Samipeni Finau is among a host of players returning to the Chiefs squad this week as they meet the Blues in Auckland.

Finau will return to his usual role on the blindside, while Jimmy Tupou starts at lock with Tupou Vaa’i unavailable, and Ollie Norris returns to provide front-row cover. Naitoa Ah Kuoi also starts at lock, replacing Maanaki Selby-Rickit, with Wallace Sititi starting at No 8 as Luke Jacobson moves to openside flanker.

Bradley Slater will start at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei’aho on the bench, with Rameka Poihipi and Daniel Rona replace Quinn Tupaea (bench) and Anton Lienert-Brown (unavailable) in the midfield.

Kickoff: Saturday 7.05pm at Eden Park

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. George Dyer

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Jimmy Tupou

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Luke Jacobson (c)

8. Wallace Sititi

9. Cortez Ratima

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Rameka Poihipi

13. Daniel Rona

14. Emoni Narawa

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. Sione Ahio

19. Simon Parker

20. Kaylum Boshier

21. Xavier Roe

22. Quinn Tupaea

23. Peniasi Malimali