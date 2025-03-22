“All I was after – all you’re ever after – as a coach was for the boys to express themselves and feel as though they’re getting something out of the game and loving their time in the jersey. That’s what made it hard last year. We were searching for things to try and get it to turn but it was just not happening,” Penney reflected after Saturday night’s win.

“Something [referee] Angus Gardner said really summed it up. He said a bit of Vitamin W does wonders for a group and there’s no doubt about it. We’re nowhere near where we want to be yet; we’ve still got a bit to do.”

Saturday night’s seven-try effort was the Crusaders’ first win away from home since they topped the Chiefs in the 2023 championship game in Hamilton.

It was also the side’s third game in a row scoring more than 40 points, though Penney said there was still plenty more for his side to find over the course of the season.

Winger Sevu Reece celebrates during the Crusaders' win over the Blues in Auckland. Photo / Photosport

“Last week, and this week again, there’s just so much more in the group. We’ll just take small steps together, build confidence and build harmony.”

They can move forward taking comfort in the depth they have built in the squad, which has been a factor for the Christchurch-based side since the opening round of the campaign, including starting the year without their top two hookers, Codie Taylor and George Bell.

That has seen 24-year-old Ioane Moananu step up well in the extended opportunities, with the Counties Manukau hooker one of many to put another strong outing together on Saturday night, stepping back into the starting role as Taylor was a late injury withdrawal.

“He’s played brilliantly all year, to be fair,” Penney said of Moananu.

“He’s a young man out of Counties who has been around our environment; this is his third year. Credit to [assistant coach] Dan Perrin, he saw something in him and has stuck with him. He’s proving to be a really good acquisition for us.”

The Crusaders did finish the game without All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who left the pitch at halftime and did not return.

Penney said after the match that Barrett was dealing with hamstring tightness, and it was a good opportunity to get Quinten Strange some solid game time in his return from injury.

“The last thing we wanted to do was compromise the big fella so it was a good opportunity to get Quinten, who’s back on deck now, a good 40.”

