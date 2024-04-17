Mark Tele'a and Rieko Ioane of the Blues celebrate a try. Photosport

Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.

Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.

Hurricanes team to face Fijian Drua

The Hurricanes have made several changes to their squad for their trip to meet the Fijian Drua in Suva on Friday night.

Ben Grant comes into the starting side for his debut at lock alongside Isaia Walker-Leawere, while a new-look front row will see Tevita Mafileo, James O’Reilly and Pasilio Tosi start, with Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia and debutant Siale Lauaki to join the action from the bench.

Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi also get the opportunity to start, combining with Brad Shields in the loose trio, while Aidan Morgan and Salesi Rayasi start at first five-eighths and left wing respectively. Josh Moorby moves to fullback, Kini Naholo moves to the left win, and Ruben Love moves to the bench.

1. Tevita Mafileo

2. James O’Reilly

3. Pasilio Tosi

4. Ben Grant (debut)

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere

6. Brad Shields (c)

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Devan Flanders

9. T.J. Perenara

10. Aidan Morgan

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Jordie Barrett

13. Billy Proctor

14. Kini Naholo

15. Josh Moorby

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Xavier Numia

18. Siale Lauaki (debut)

19. Caleb Delany

20. Peter Lakai

21. Richard Judd

22. Ruben Love

23. Bailyn Sullivan

Highlanders team to face the Reds

The Highlanders have named a significantly rotated side to face the Reds.

All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot returns to the starting side, having come off the bench in last week’s defeat to the Rebels. Captain Billy Harmon moves from openside flanker to No 8, while lock Oliver Haig moves into the loose forwards at No 6.

Halfback Folau Fakatava and fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have both been moved to the bench, and been replaced in the starting side by James Arscott and Connor Garden-Bachop respectively.

Cameron Millar takes the No 10 jersey, in place of Ajay Faleafaga, who moves to the bench, while Tanielu Tele’a returns at centre, in place of the injured Jonah Lowe.

1. Ethan de Groot

2. Ricky Jackson

3. Saula Ma’u

4. Hugo Plummer

5. Pari Pari Parkinson

6. Oliver Haig

7. Sean Withy

8. Billy Harmon (c)

9. James Arscott

10. Cameron Millar

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Connor Garden-Bachop

Reserves

16. Henry Bell

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Rohan Wingham

19. Will Stodart

20. Nikora Broughton

21. Folau Fakatava

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Blues team to face Brumbies

Lock Sam Darry returns to the Blues 23 to meet the Brumbies this weekend, taking a spot on the bench after recovering from his MCL knee injury.

Mark Tele’a returns on the right wing, while Kurt Eklund returns from illness to provide cover on the bench at hooker and Taufa Funaki gets another start at halfback.

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)

5. Laghlan McWhannell

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Taufa Funaki

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. Bryce Heem

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Cole Forbes

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. Sam Darry

20. Adrian Choat

21. Sam Nock

22. Lucas Cashmore

23. A.J. Lam

Crusaders team to face Force

The Crusaders have rotated their front row for Saturday night’s clash against the Western Force in Perth, with Joe Moody, Brodie McAlister and Owen Franks all given the opportunity to start as George Bower, George Bell and Fletcher Newell move to the bench.

They’re among the handful of changes to the team who fell to the Waratahs last week. Christian Lio-Willie starts at No 8, Mitchell Drummond starts at halfback and Macca Springer starts on the left wing. Cullen Grace and Noah Hotham move to the bench, while Johnny McNicholl is out due to a finger injury.

1. Joe Moody

2. Brodie McAlister

3. Owen Franks

4. Quinten Strange

5. Jamie Hannah

6. Ethan Blackadder

7. Tom Christie (c)

8. Christian Lio-Willie

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Riley Hohepa

11. Macca Springer

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

Reserves:

16. George Bell

17. George Bower

18. Fletcher Newell

19. Dominic Gardiner

20. Cullen Grace

21. Noah Hotham

22. Rivez Reihana

23. Ryan Crotty