Super Rugby Pacific’s new initiative to announce all team lists at 4pm on Wednesday marks the beginning of a new Herald series: Super Rugby Selections.
Each Wednesday you will find the latest squad news ahead of the weekend’s rugby: who is in, who is out and when all the footy is going ahead.
Hurricanes team to face Fijian Drua
The Hurricanes have made several changes to their squad for their trip to meet the Fijian Drua in Suva on Friday night.
Ben Grant comes into the starting side for his debut at lock alongside Isaia Walker-Leawere, while a new-look front row will see Tevita Mafileo, James O’Reilly and Pasilio Tosi start, with Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia and debutant Siale Lauaki to join the action from the bench.
Devan Flanders and Du’Plessis Kirifi also get the opportunity to start, combining with Brad Shields in the loose trio, while Aidan Morgan and Salesi Rayasi start at first five-eighths and left wing respectively. Josh Moorby moves to fullback, Kini Naholo moves to the left win, and Ruben Love moves to the bench.
1. Tevita Mafileo
2. James O’Reilly
3. Pasilio Tosi
4. Ben Grant (debut)
5. Isaia Walker-Leawere
6. Brad Shields (c)
7. Du’Plessis Kirifi
8. Devan Flanders
9. T.J. Perenara
10. Aidan Morgan
11. Salesi Rayasi
12. Jordie Barrett
13. Billy Proctor
14. Kini Naholo
15. Josh Moorby
Reserves:
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Xavier Numia
18. Siale Lauaki (debut)
19. Caleb Delany
20. Peter Lakai
21. Richard Judd
22. Ruben Love
23. Bailyn Sullivan
Highlanders team to face the Reds
The Highlanders have named a significantly rotated side to face the Reds.
All Blacks prop Ethan de Groot returns to the starting side, having come off the bench in last week’s defeat to the Rebels. Captain Billy Harmon moves from openside flanker to No 8, while lock Oliver Haig moves into the loose forwards at No 6.
Halfback Folau Fakatava and fullback Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens have both been moved to the bench, and been replaced in the starting side by James Arscott and Connor Garden-Bachop respectively.
Cameron Millar takes the No 10 jersey, in place of Ajay Faleafaga, who moves to the bench, while Tanielu Tele’a returns at centre, in place of the injured Jonah Lowe.
1. Ethan de Groot
2. Ricky Jackson
3. Saula Ma’u
4. Hugo Plummer
5. Pari Pari Parkinson
6. Oliver Haig
7. Sean Withy
8. Billy Harmon (c)
9. James Arscott
10. Cameron Millar
11. Jona Nareki
12. Sam Gilbert
13. Tanielu Tele’a
14. Timoci Tavatavanawai
15. Connor Garden-Bachop
Reserves
16. Henry Bell
17. Daniel Lienert-Brown
18. Rohan Wingham
19. Will Stodart
20. Nikora Broughton
21. Folau Fakatava
22. Ajay Faleafaga
23. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens
Blues team to face Brumbies
Lock Sam Darry returns to the Blues 23 to meet the Brumbies this weekend, taking a spot on the bench after recovering from his MCL knee injury.
Mark Tele’a returns on the right wing, while Kurt Eklund returns from illness to provide cover on the bench at hooker and Taufa Funaki gets another start at halfback.
1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
2. Ricky Riccitelli
3. Marcel Renata
4. Patrick Tuipulotu (c)
5. Laghlan McWhannell
6. Akira Ioane
7. Dalton Papali’i
8. Hoskins Sotutu
9. Taufa Funaki
10. Harry Plummer
11. Caleb Clarke
12. Bryce Heem
13. Rieko Ioane
14. Mark Tele’a
15. Cole Forbes
Reserves:
16. Kurt Eklund
17. Joshua Fusitu’a
18. Angus Ta’avao
19. Sam Darry
20. Adrian Choat
21. Sam Nock
22. Lucas Cashmore
23. A.J. Lam
Crusaders team to face Force
The Crusaders have rotated their front row for Saturday night’s clash against the Western Force in Perth, with Joe Moody, Brodie McAlister and Owen Franks all given the opportunity to start as George Bower, George Bell and Fletcher Newell move to the bench.
They’re among the handful of changes to the team who fell to the Waratahs last week. Christian Lio-Willie starts at No 8, Mitchell Drummond starts at halfback and Macca Springer starts on the left wing. Cullen Grace and Noah Hotham move to the bench, while Johnny McNicholl is out due to a finger injury.
1. Joe Moody
2. Brodie McAlister
3. Owen Franks
4. Quinten Strange
5. Jamie Hannah
6. Ethan Blackadder
7. Tom Christie (c)
8. Christian Lio-Willie
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Riley Hohepa
11. Macca Springer
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
Reserves:
16. George Bell
17. George Bower
18. Fletcher Newell
19. Dominic Gardiner
20. Cullen Grace
21. Noah Hotham
22. Rivez Reihana
23. Ryan Crotty