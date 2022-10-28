The Brumbies have offered Northland centre Tamati Tua a one-year contract to play for the Super Rugby Pacific franchise next season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Brumbies have offered Northland centre Tamati Tua a one-year contract to play for the Super Rugby Pacific franchise next season. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Northland Taniwha's barnstorming NPC season continues to catch the eye of Super Rugby Pacific franchises, with centre Tamati Tua snapped up by the Brumbies for their 2023 campaign.

The most successful Australian Super Rugby franchise have added Tua, 24, to their midfield stocks with Hudson Creighton, Chris Feauai-Sautia, Len Ikitau and Ollie Sapsford all returning from last season's squad.

Tua was part of Northland's NPC campaign this year when the Cambridge blues reached the quarter-finals, where they were beaten by Canterbury.

He has previously played for the Blues and links up with former Northland teammate Jack Debreczeni at the Canberra-based franchise.

"The club is obviously very respected in Australia, but also in New Zealand and when the chance came to join them, I was just excited about how I could contribute and learn from the culture there," Tua said.

"Pre-season's always tough but I'm fortunate to have these next few months to get to know the club and my teammates."

He was contacted by the Brumbies' coaches during this year's NPC and he was keen to ply his trade across the ditch for a year.

"Playing for an Australian franchise doesn't bother me. I am grateful for the opportunity. The Brumbies are a good side and I am keen to contribute where I can."

Playing alongside Debreczeni would add to the excitement, he said.

Debreczeni recently returned to Australia after finishing up his time with the Hino Red Dolphins in Japan's Top League and has been lining out for West Harbour in Sydney's Shute Shield.

He previously played for the Melbourne Rebels and the Chiefs.

Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham reportedly said Tua was a good young player and within the franchise's programme, he could make great strides along with their current group of centres.

Tua, who has made 52 appearances for Northland, will return to the province for next year's NPC.

Other Northland players on Super Rugby contracts are Rob Rush, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Sam Nock and Tom Robinson (Blues), Rivez Reihana (Chiefs) and Josh Moorby (Hurricanes).