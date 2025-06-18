CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 10: Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs, Chay Fihaki of the Crusaders and Gideon Wrampling of the Chiefs (L-R) compete for the ball during the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium, on May 10, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images) CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 10: Damian McKenzie of the Chiefs, Chay Fihaki of the Crusaders and Gideon Wrampling of the Chiefs (L-R) compete for the ball during the round 13 Super Rugby Pacific match between Crusaders and Chiefs at Apollo Projects Stadium, on May 10, 2025, in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

THE FACTS

The Crusaders and Chiefs blend local talent with well-identified recruits to build long-term success.

Their strong identities and cultures rebrand recruits as local, fostering unity and purpose.

This cultural alignment drives their performance, especially in crucial moments, leading to consistent success.

It’s possibly coincidence – but probably not – that the Crusaders and Chiefs have operated with a similar formula that has seen them cleverly blend a core of locally developed players with a healthy smattering of well-identified recruits from around New Zealand.

This seems to be the right blueprint to build long-term success in Super Rugby. Both clubs have a catchment of select local schools that run outstanding rugby programmes, and both have strong networks to scour the country to find the right players in positions that have been identified as weak.

It all comes together under a strong, clear identity that builds a unified culture and clear understanding of what it means to play for that club.