They’re the only changes to the side that beat the Blues last week to book a place in the final.

While the Crusaders are yet to lose a playoff game at home in 31 fixtures, head coach Rob Penney said the team was focused on what awaited them on Saturday night.

“History is history, it is what it is and we’re not even thinking about that, we’re just thinking about the contest ahead of us, which is really exciting.

“We’re at home in front of our people and it’s going to be such a magic occasion.”

Crusaders: 1. Tamaiti Williams 2. Codie Taylor 3. Fletcher Newell 4. Scott Barrett 5. Antonio Shalfoon 6. Ethan Blackadder 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Noah Hotham 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Will Jordan.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. George Bower 18. Seb Calder 19. Jamie Hannah 20. Cullen Grace 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Chay Fihaki (concussion), Taha Kemara (knee, season), Dom Gardner (foot, season), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season).

Chiefs team to face the Crusaders

The Chiefs will run out with the same starting XV who beat the Brumbies last weekend, but have made two changes on the bench for the final.

Aidan Ross, who will join the Queensland Reds next season, has been named as cover at loosehead prop, while Etene Nanai-Seturo joins the reserves as backline cover.

“We’ve built real continuity across the season and that will serve us well in Christchurch,” Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan said.

“The Crusaders have proven time and again that they know how to lift in finals footy. They’re clinical, composed and proud of their home record. We’re ready for a good final fight.”

It’s the Chiefs’ third Super Rugby Pacific final in a row, and will be the last under McMillan’s watch as he departs to join Irish club Munster.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Samipeni Finau 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Jimmy Tupou 20. Kaylum Boshier 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Etene Nanai-Seturo.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Simon Parker (ankle), Liam Coombes-Fabling (hamstring), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (shoulder), Sione Ahio (ankle).

For live commentary of Super Rugby Pacific matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio.