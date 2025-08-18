Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi out for four weeks, to miss All Blacks tests

AFP
2 mins to read

Liam Napier details the latest on the All Blacks from Buenos Aires. Video / NZ Herald
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

South Africa captain and flanker Siya Kolisi will be sidelined for four weeks because of a knee injury suffered in a shock loss to Australia at the weekend, coach Rassie Erasmus said today.

The injury occurred early in the second half of a 38-22 defeat in Johannesburg last Saturday in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save