Springboks captain Siya Kolisi out for four weeks, to miss All Blacks tests

South Africa captain and flanker Siya Kolisi will be sidelined for four weeks because of a knee injury suffered in a shock loss to Australia at the weekend, coach Rassie Erasmus said today.

The injury occurred early in the second half of a 38-22 defeat in Johannesburg last Saturday in a Rugby Championship first round match.

Kolisi will not only miss another test against the Wallabies, on Sunday in Cape Town, but is also likely to be sidelined for the Springboks’ two away matches against arch-rivals New Zealand next month.

Erasmus said three other starters in Johannesburg – wings Edwill van der Merwe (ankle) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (knee) and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit (concussion) – will also miss the Cape Town test.

In the absence of Kolisi, outside centre Jesse Kriel will take over as captain of a team that slipped from first to third behind New Zealand and Ireland in the world rankings after the shock defeat.