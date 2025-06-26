Advertisement
Scott Robertson’s All Blacks focus on power for 2025 season - Gregor Paul Opinion

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Gregor Paul
Opinion by Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst and feature writer
THE FACTS

  • Scott Robertson’s All Blacks selections focus on explosive power with players like Timoci Tavatavanawai and Samipeni Finau.
  • Ethan Blackadder and David Havili were omitted for lacking the ability to convert work-rate into impact.
  • Concerns arise over whether the focus on power leaves the team lacking in tactical and strategic depth.

It hardly matters in the end what anyone thinks of Scott Robertson’s All Blacks selections in this phony war period between the squad being named and the first test being played.

Only time will tell us whether this line-breaking theme he and his fellow selectors have hit upon

