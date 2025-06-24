While never a focal starting figure Havili has featured in successive All Blacks regimes, playing 32 tests in the last four years.

After assuming the captaincy this season, he led the Crusaders to the ultimate response from last year’s nadir to reclaim the Super Rugby Pacific title.

Whether it was helping guide the young Crusaders’ playmakers, playing through injuries, defending stoutly or showcasing his kicking game, Havili consistently led from the front.

But just as Crusaders teammate Ethan Blackadder’s comparative lack of ball carrying punch led to his surprise omission so, too, has Havili been overlooked for the same reason.

Given the number of midfielders selected and the extensive time All Blacks coaches Scott Robertson, Scott Hansen and Jason Ryan spent at the Crusaders, excluding Havili is the most difficult decision they had to make.

Provided his Achilles recovers in time, Havili is now expected to be among those cleared to play in the combined Anzac team to challenge the British and Irish Lions in Adelaide on July 12.

“He’s done a fantastic job leading the Crusaders to the title. He’s grabbed that team and put them on his shoulders,” Hansen said.

“We feel currently we want to have a look around some players who are in form. We want to be direct in how we want to play and players we know that can do that have been selected.

“Dave is a great man and a world-class player but we feel at this stage we want to give opportunity elsewhere.”

Three years on from the last of his 14 tests, Quinn Tupaea forced his way in at Havili’s expense after a compelling Chiefs campaign where his powerful, direct ball carrying and defending proved too irresistible to ignore.

Fighting back from an ACL rupture caused by a grim cleanout from Wallabies lock Darcy Swain also speaks to Tupaea’s resilience.

“He was dominant for the Chiefs in the air and defensively,” Hansen said. “He creates momentum with his carry. You can see looking at the squad what we’re looking at with our 12s. They’re all going to give us gain line, all going to get us going forward. That’s going to allow us to attack space elsewhere. We’ve been really focused on what that role looks like for us.

“There’s not too many better at the moment around that first carry. It’s a really good story around what he’s done and his commitment to come back into the All Blacks. He’s back in form and deserves his spot.”

Tavatavanawai is more of a wildcard inclusion, one with the ability to potentially prove a game changer off the bench with his destructive ball carrying and turnover strength. His transition from wing to the midfield remains raw, though, and he is unproven at test level.

“He’s a mature man now with his influence on both sides of the ball. We just have to see if that can continue in a black jersey because if it does then the All Blacks will be better for it. He’s a dynamic influence around the ball.

“At this stage we do what’s best for him in terms of simplicity of his game so that looks like the 12/midfield role.”

While there’s no question Barrett, in his return from six months at Irish powerhouse Leinster, remains the All Blacks’ first choice second-five, across the three French tests, Tupaea, Tavatavanawai and Lienert-Brown will all receive game time.

The same is true at centre where Rieko Ioane, after heavy involvement with the Blues, will be spelled at some stage to pave the way for Billy Proctor to earn another overdue chance after impressing on return from injury with his breadth of skill at the backend of the Hurricanes season.

Versatility is valued within this squad and with only two specialist wings selected – Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece – Ioane will spend some time sliding out to the edge where he started his test career.

“We’re going to be really open to moving our players into areas we know they can influence the game,” Hansen said.

Beyond July, the midfield dynamic is poised to inject further notable punch, too, with Leicester Fainga’anuku returning home from his two-year stint in France where he spent the bulk of his time playing centre for Toulon.

Solidifying combinations and cohesion are important but this year will be telling in shaping the All Blacks midfield options.

The one non-negotiable is for their second-fives to harness a direct, powerful presence.

