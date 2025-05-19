“After our Japan tour, our forwards in particular were fatigued and we gave them a week off, but we have hit the ground running.

“The boys love playing at home, this was our first time this season on the No 1 pitch – and having the Moascar Cup on the line made it special.”

Wellington had arrived in Hamilton as respected opponents, fresh from a worthy one-point win over Hastings’ Boys’ High School.

But the manner in which Hamilton soaked up pressure in the opening 15 minutes and then steadily took control of all aspects of play soon reduced the contest to one of statistical interest only.

Hamilton ran in nine tries, three of them 50m-plus jobs – and one of them from just outside their own goalline – while first five-eighths Jackson Botherway (son of former Waikato coach Sean Botherway) converted all but two, many from out wide.

And Hamilton did it with three players in Australia with the New Zealand U18 touch team, in Max Kara, halfback Lachie Ross and Koewyn Kearins-Te Whare, and one player on debut in Tevita Halauafu (off the bench).

There were potent displays all over the park. Up front, Liam Van Der Heyden, Caleb Grice and lesser-known forwards such Noah Walker and Corban Dunlop all had strong games. And in the backs, George Roose, Ollie Guerin, Cullen Parai, Carson Hunter and Ollie Barnett all had their moments.

But the real eye-catcher was Nathan Stephens, a Fijian Year 13 student domiciled in the Argyle House hostel for the year. He is faster than a speeding bullet at fullback, and slippery as well.

Hamilton Boys' High fullback Nathan Stephens (with ball) starred in the win over Wellington College. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Stephens arrived in late January, having already represented Fiji Secondary Schools, and quickly made his mark by winning the senior boys 100m final in 11.07s at the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Secondary Schools Athletics Championships in March.

“He is a superstar in the making,” Moorby said. “We had tried to keep him under wraps, but the cat is out of the bag now.

“Nathan only needs a glimpse of a gap and he backs himself to take it.”

Late in the first half, Stephens spied one such gap and in a few seconds had weaved his way to the try line, with daylight behind him.

Hunter also chewed up plenty of metres on the left wing, to score twice, while others to dot down were Parai, Dunlop, Grice, Barnett from a measured Botherway chip kick, and subs Miller Sturm and Hunter Hammond

Wellington gave Hamilton an early scare when hooker Seb Hopkins – better known as a national age-group wrestling champion – finished a maul move to make it 7-5.

But it would be another 60 minutes before Wellington could muster any further points, with prop Cyrus Aiono scoring at the death.

Hamilton were a little inaccurate at the breakdown in the first spell, but once their pack set a platform it was party time. They played quite a structured game for the most part, but were at their best when freestyling it from broken play.

Hamilton will next defend the cup against New Plymouth on Tuesday June 2.

Their other scheduled defences are Super 8 home matches against Rotorua (June 14), and Hastings (July 26) and they will be taking it on the road against Gisborne Boys’ High (July 19). Their annual exchange with Auckland Grammar is set for May 28.

Wellington’s dire Moascar Cup heritage

Wellington schools have a sorry record in the Moascar Cup, schoolboy rugby’s equivalent of the Ranfurly Shield. The first time a school from the capital contested the trophy was in 1938 when St Patrick’s College, Silverstream held holders Te Aute College to a 6-6 draw.

Te Aute College is the old school of Wellington College coach and former All Black Piri Weepu. Wellington College briefly held the Moascar Cup in 1972 when they beat Whanganui Collegiate 13-6 in the final of the annual quadrangular tournament.

In 1973, St Patrick’s College, Silverstream thrashed Wellington College 36-6 to secure the trophy for the only time. Silverstream’s only defeat in 19 games that season was to New Plymouth Boys’ High School to surrender the Moascar.

The last time Wellington College had challenged for the Moascar Cup before Saturday was against Hamilton Boys’ High in a classic 2013 National Top Four semifinal in Rotorua.

Hamilton rallied from 10-0 down to prevail 28-16. Future All Blacks Sevens representative Isaac Te Tamaki turned the game in Hamilton’s favour with an outrageous chip and chase try over 65m. Te Raina Richards-Coxhead, one of Hamilton’s coaches on Saturday, played fullback that day.

Since 2008, Hamilton have won 40 Moascar Cup matches, the most of any school.

King’s College on top

King’s College have continued their fine early-season form and edged a point clear at the top of Auckland 1A competition after a 31-17 bonus-point away win over St Paul’s.

King’s had to work hard for their win, and there was a sniff of an upset when St Paul’s College opened the scoring with a converted try to Sebastian Smith.

King's College First XV players perform a haka before facing Wellington College

The visitors couldn’t get on the board until finally engineering a 33rd minute try to No 8 Hemana Connew.

But King’s finished powerfully, with second half tries to irrepressible flanker Johan Schaumkell, bruising prop Sione Manuopangai and always-dangerous fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita, while Marco Miln made all four conversions and added a penalty.

Marco Miln lines up a shot at goal for King’s College in their win over St Paul’s. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Earlier centre Sebastian Smith scored for St Paul’s with Romana Whitiora converting.

St Peter’s also continued their perfect start to the season with a critical 29-22 win over Auckland Grammar School in their Mountain Rd derby.

It’s a good scalp for St Peter’s against a skilful Grammar backline which featured Bastion Armstrong – a week earlier named as a Roosters Academy rugby league signing by Sydney’s Daily Telegraph – at centre and Nico Stanley, one of the stand-outs in the New Zealand Secondary Schools team last year, at second five-eighths.

The steady boot of first five-eighths Malakai Hafoka was key for St Peter’s, as he landed five penalties and two conversions, with tries to blindside flanker Logan-John Sao and halfback Matthew Harris.

For Grammar, there were tries to No 8 Jack Lundon and hooker Santino Naufahu, with Hadley Herman adding seven points with his boot. Auckland Rugby Union’s result’s board reported that a further Grammar try was scored by “Name Withheld”. Grammar’s left wing and two substitutes were listed as “Name Withheld” in player lineups for this match.

Grammar diligently avoid publicity for their First XV. However the reality is nothing attracts public curiosity and scrutiny quite like scoreboard secrets and a try-scoring mystery waiting to be solved.

Meanwhile St Kentigern College muscled their way to a 17-3 win over Kelston Boys’ High School, partially avenging their