First XV rugby: Rotorua Boys’ High School collect a fifth national title, Manukura win girls’ title

By Bruce Holloway
NZ Herald·
13 mins to read

Rotorua Boys' High School First XV players celebrate winning the Top Four title. Photo / Clubhouse by Waddell

Rotorua Boys’ High School claimed their fifth national First XV rugby championship with an unflinching 43-17 final win over Feilding High School and immediately dedicated this hard-earned title to their home city, arguing their sense of identity was their greatest strength.

Meanwhile, Manukura, Manawatū’s Māori-focused co-ed school,

