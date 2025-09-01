“It is for our school, our town, our people and our community,” Te Huia said. “Every time we took the field, we carried Rotorua with us. The mana of our whānau, our friends, our teachers and our supporters gave us the courage to give our very best.

“We are truly grateful for the incredible support we have received – not only today but all season. To our families, our coaches, our school and the wider community who have backed us every step of the way, this victory belongs to you as much as it does to us.

“Ngā mihi nui. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Te Huia said his squad felt humbled to be national champions.

“This victory did not happen overnight. It has been a journey of hard work, setbacks, learning and growth. Every step has taught us more about who we are as individuals and as a team.

“What makes us most proud is not just the result on the scoreboard, but the way we have carried ourselves throughout this campaign.

“We know who we are and we know where we come from. That sense of identity has been our greatest strength. It has grounded us, guided us and inspired us when challenges arose.”

The title win means Rotorua have completed 2025 with a 17-3 record, outscoring their opponents 689-369.

Rotorua Boys' High School First XV: 'That sense of identity has been our greatest strength.' Photo / Clubhouse by Waddell

The 26-point winning margin over Feilding meant it was also Rotorua’s most comprehensive final victory, bettering results in 1998, 2002, 2003 and 2015 – though the 2025 scoreline didn’t reflect how close a contest it was for a lot of the match.

From a Feilding perspective, while the result was disappointing, they can nevertheless reflect on what has been their most successful season, in which they have registered 16 wins, three losses and a draw in 2025, and outscored opponents 727 to 377.

They have also set a new First XV benchmark for a co-educational state school from small-town New Zealand.

While not quite a classic, the final was still a decent showcase of First XV rugby, despite being played in slushy conditions.

However, in the final analysis, Rotorua’s well-drilled rolling maul, keen eye for a half-chance and two individually brilliant second-half tries proved the difference.

Rotorua mauled with volcanic ferocity throughout. There was a geyser-like energy bubbling in the depths of their pack that pushed them forward and resulted in a swag of points.

The glee from their players in the lower numbers at this mauling success was more prevalent than the smiles, screams and grunts you might get from tourists rolling inside the Zorb, Rotorua’s giant inflatable, partially water-filled ball.

Rotorua’s kicking was also far more astute and prodigious, using the first-half wind, plugging the corners and baiting Feilding to launch with a high degree of risk from their own territory.

Feilding briefly led 7-3 after scoring the afternoon’s first try – a well-worked backline move featuring a dab by halfback Karnyae Ropiha-Waiwai and keen finishing by right wing Aston Scott.

But Rotorua quickly replied with a pinpoint crossfield kick from Tukotahi Richards-Te Whau, allowing right wing Isileli Tuutafaiva to dot down, while skipper Te Ariki Rogers claimed the first of his two tries from a lineout maul as Rotorua established a 15-7 lead.

Rogers was huge throughout and Feilding would have needed a crowbar to remove him when he jackled.

A Nixon Foreman penalty reduced Feilding’s halftime deficit to five points but shortly after the break, Rotorua took control with a try from a rolling maul to lock Hunter Weaver and then two inspirational solo tries.

In the first of these, nimble fullback Tokoaitua Owen scythed through the middle of the park on a weaving 40m run to reach out and slam the ball down adjacent to the posts, recording one of the greatest tries from any final.

Owen skittled a handful of players as he charged through, transferring the ball from close to a bulging right bicep to an open-palmed left hand at the end.

Owen’s tackle on striding Feilding No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa was also a feature of his contributions to the match.

Feilding’s Joseph Nikola narrowed the margin with a try from close range, but the real star from the subs’ bench proved to be Rotorua’s replacement lock Tyler Phillips, who ran close to 45m, brushing off the cover defence, to score under the posts in the 59th minute and kill off the contest.

Skipper Rogers added his second try four minutes from time, while Richards-Te Whau added 11 points from the boot and sub Tommy McBeth also kicked a conversion.

For Feilding, fullback Peni Havea was the pick, while Raviyawa was always dangerous and centre James Tuituba had his moments.

# In the boys’ bronze-medal match, Southland Boys’ High School edged Westlake Boys High School 21-19 after leading 14-5 at the break, in what was a repeat of the 2023 final.

Westlake led 19-14 with about 10 minutes remaining but a 64th-minute try to Southland loosehead prop Presley McHugh sealed the game. Lock Jack Mckeay and first five-eighths Jimmy Taylor also scored tries for Southland, while Taylor kicked three conversions.

For Westlake, there were tries to Solomone Tu’itupou, Flynn Holbrook and Jano Peens.

Rotoura five star titles

Only Hamilton Boys’ High School, with six titles, have enjoyed more National Top Four success than Rotorua, who now join Wesley College and Kelston Boys’ High School as five-time winners.

In 1998, future All Black Craig Newby scored a try for Rotorua in the final against Otago Boys’ High School in Christchurch, resulting in a 5-5 draw. Otago’s only try-scorer was future All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, who played 148 tests and scored 27 tries, earning 131 wins. Coaches Chris Grinter and Andre Bell led a team that won 20 out of 22 games and also claimed the inaugural Super 8 title.

Under the same coaching duo, Rotorua then shared the National Top Four title again in 2002, drawing 6-6 at Eden Park.

Opponents Napier Boys’ High School had won the Super 8 and would go on to achieve an unbeaten streak of 45 consecutive matches, but they were held to a draw by Rotorua, who won 17 out of 21 games that season. Future All Blacks Sevens representative Viliame Waqaseduadua was the team’s top try-scorer with 24 tries, and future Rugby World Cup winner Liam Messam contributed 21 tries. Hard-nosed hooker Dylan Hartley, who went on to win 68 of his 97 internationals for England, also played for Rotorua.

Then in 2003, the Rotorua First XV, captained by future Māori All Black Willie Ripia, who scored 303 points in 66 games, successfully defended their title by winning outright for the first time.

They achieved a dominant 31-11 victory over Napier Boys’ in Christchurch. During that season, Rotorua won 21 of their 24 games and scored an impressive 182 tries.

Furthermore, Rotorua held the Moascar Cup and became the first New Zealand school to win the Sanix World Youth event, a success they repeated in 2004 with a record of 19 wins and two losses.

In 2015, under the charismatic leadership of former Ngāti Porou East Coast captain Ngarimu Simpkins, Rotorua secured a 36-27 final victory over Scots College on their home field.

Fullback Isaac Te Aute, who would later become a representative for the All Blacks Sevens and played 82 games for the First XV, scored two tries during the match.

Another future All Blacks Sevens flyer, Ngarohi McGarvey-Black, played on one wing, while Manawatū dasher James Tofa occupied the opposite wing. In 2015, Rotorua won 22 out of 25 games. A decade later, in 2025, Simpkins successfully led Whakarewarewa to their first Baywide Premiership title in 19 years.

Feilding’s pedigree

Feilding emerged as a national force about two decades ago. From 2002 to 2011, they won an imposing 182 out of 211 games.

During this period, they defeated notable teams such as Wellington College, St Patrick’s College, Silverstream, Wesley College, St Bede’s College, Christchurch Boys’ High School and seven out of eight Super 8 schools. They added Hamilton Boys’ High School to their list of victories in 2018.

The Whitelock family, with three of its members, Sam, Luke and George Whitelock being future All Blacks, were major players. Additionally, All Blacks centurions Codie Taylor and Aaron Smith thrived while at Feilding.

Due to their success and relative isolation, Feilding were an original member of the Central North Island Series in 2012. Remarkably, it took until 2022 for them to win their first Taine Randall Cup. Since that victory, they have won two more titles, boasting a record of 36 wins, five defeats and two draws.

Feilding whitewashed Westlake Boys High School 37-0 in 2009 when they were national co-education champions.

Most points scored in winning a National Top Four

2001: Wesley College, 86.

2025: Rotorua Boys’ High School, 84.

1997: Wesley College, 72.

2022: Hamilton Boys’ High School, 65.

Black magic sinks Hamilton as Manukura defends their title

Foreboding skies gave way to torrential rain and a late case of black magic for Manukura as they won their fourth consecutive Hine Pounamu National Top Four title, beating the gutsiest of finalists in Hamilton Girls’ High School 20-17.

Manukura didn’t lead the contest until the very last salvo, with the ugliest of tries scored by Kingston-Ryze Akuhata-Brown Taiapa, a Ngāti Porou wahine toa from Hicks Bay.

Her determined touchdown was microscopic, a minuscule of grass and white paint discovered by wriggling in a furnace of congestion, but it was enough to break Hamilton hearts.

Manukura Girls First XV players, coaches and supporters celebrate a fourth successive victory in the National Top Four rugby competition.

“She’s known for her big carries,” Manukura coach and former Black Fern Kristina Sue said. ”She loves those close quarters and tight spaces.

“Kingston had a huge club season for Freyberg and was selected for the New Zealand Rugby high performance pathway programme in July. I’m very proud of her.”

Her father, Frank Taiapa, played in the legendary 2012 Ngāti Porou East Coast Meads Cup-winning team.

The try marked a significant recovery by the Manukura lock. In the opening five minutes, she was nearly obliterated in a thumping tackle by Hamilton openside Klinique Ratima (sister of All Black Cortez Ratima) at a lineout 5m shy of her own line.

This was Scott-Barrett-on-Tate-McDermott stuff, the ball ricocheting charitably to Waikato U16 prop Harper Koce, who collected an early Christmas present.

Ratima’s strident shot was typical of Hamilton. Despite conceding three-quarters of possession, they refused to yield until pipped by a meaner Manukura.

Manukura had plenty of missed chances in the first half. Winger Ngakahu Mathieson-Julian was denied by a handful of defenders lunging towards the corner flag. In the 20th minute, prop Kaylee Masoe butchered a three-on-one overlap, and then Taiapa fumbled with only vacant pasture ahead.

The most unlikely Hamilton stoppage was on New Zealand Māori U18 prop Eva-Rose Dean.

The Kia Toa club prodigy stampeded over the whitewash, only to be sandwiched by the comparatively diminutive Hamilton first five-eighths Kaydence Benjamin.

As far as escape acts go, this was rugby’s equivalent of Dorothy Dietrich, dubbed “The Female Houdini”, performing a straitjacket escape while suspended dozens of metres in the air from a burning rope.

Manukura were hanging from their own tightrope just before the interval when Hamilton made a rare visit inside the 22. Blindside Ashlee Marra busted through for a try and Benjamin successfully converted, making the score 14-3 at halftime.

Early in the second half, Benjamin was forced to desperately intervene to stop a dangerous run from Keighley-Rein Araia, who was becoming an increasingly threatening presence for Hamilton.

However, Hamilton soon faced a bigger problem: the referee. Their difficulties intensified when they lost a player to the sin bin. Following a quick tap penalty, Manukura couriered the ball rapidly to the unmarked wing of Kassidy Hokianga.

With Manawatū Cyclones player and captain No 8 Te Maia Sweetman running amok, Hamilton lost another player to the sin bin.

Still, they held out until Araia scored an inevitable try, narrowing the score to 14-13. Sweetman had played 10 games of netball in a regional competition this week and was on the after-hours physio table of Mike Harnett to ensure she was ready.

Then, inexplicably, Manukura lost the plot, with two of their players sent to the sin bin for rash tackles. Benjamin capitalised on the situation, kicking a penalty from the centre of the 22, lifting the score to 17-13.

Manukura regrouped, as they had done in their 37-22 semifinal triumph over Blues champions Howick College on Friday. That match was tied at 22-22 after two stunning tries from Asha Taumoepeau-Williams, a centre for the Auckland Storm.

However, Manukura charged home with a wet sail with a headline performance from openside flanker Elley-May Taylor, who bagged a hat-trick.

It was quite a change of scene for Taylor, who two weeks earlier had participated in the “Hīkoi for Kaea”, a community-led march in which more than 800 people walked through suburban Napier in a display of solidarity, seeking an end to the street violence that had killed 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

Meanwhile, Gabby Wright battled through a nasty bout of tonsillitis to provide composure and intelligence at No 10 for Manukura.

By contrast, Hamilton scraped past Christchurch Girls’ High School 17-15 in their semifinal.

Tries from Preya Richardson, Dilhon Raihe and a mammoth charge from Klynique Ratima helped Hamilton construct a 17-0 lead. Christchurch boldly responded with tries from Poppy Baxter and Eseta Qalivutu. And a 40m snipe by Canterbury U18 halfback Mika Lene would have even made Kendra Cocksedge take notice.

Sue said if Hamilton had gone on to win, they would have truly deserved it.

“We had multiple opportunities inside the 22, dominated possession and territory, yet they just kept holding us off. It was such a nerve-wracking final.

“We’ve never celebrated like that before; it was an epic finish.”

Christchurch beat Howick 29-15 in the playoff for third place.

# Ahead of the final, Manukura brought some star-power to their team naming. Black Ferns players – currently in England for the Rugby World Cup – recorded a video shared to social media naming the Manukura players who would take the field.

You can see the video on the Manukura Rugby Facebook page.