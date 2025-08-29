Westlake had made it to the Top Four rolling Auckland 1A champions King’s College 29-24 in an electrifying Blues regional final.
Rotorua’s result continues their run of success in a fine season. This year, they have managed 16 wins with just three defeats, outscoring opponents 646 to 352.
They had reached the Top Four semifinal after defeating Wesley College 17-6 in the Chiefs regional final.
The result against Southland mirrored a famous victory for Rotorua – they defeated the southerners 17-12 in a 2001 semifinal, marking their 25th consecutive win of that season. Future All Blacks in that game included Liam Messam (Rotorua) and Jamie Mackintosh (Southland).
Meanwhile, in the girls final, defending champions Manukura School will face Hamilton Girls’ High School. Palmerston North-based Manukura finished strongly to beat Howick College 37-22 in the semifinals after it had been 22-22 with 15 minutes to go, while Hamilton Girls’ High beat Christchurch Girls High School 17-15.
Manukura won the title in 2023 and 2024, after sharing it with Christchurch Girls’ High School in 2022.