Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

Feilding High School will face Rotorua Boys’ High School in the final of the boys national First XV rugby championships in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Feilding, third-place finishers last year, showed great poise to come from a 24-5 deficit shortly after half time to overcome Blues region champions Westlake Boys’ High School 39-34 in their semifinal. Rotorua produced the day’s most emphatic performance to beat 2023 champions Southland Boys’ High 41-10 in windy conditions.

The victory over Westlake came in Feilding’s second successive appearance at the National Top Four and played out in front of a big home crowd.

They had made it to the semifinals by defeating Hastings Boys’ High School the week before, a match in which they cruised to a 56-26 home win.