For years, Westlake, the powerhouse rugby school on the North Shore, pleaded unsuccessfully to be allowed to compete in what was once considered the more prestigious and demanding 1A competition.

But now they shrug off the snub, quietly fine-tune their game competing against the likes of Orewa College, Mahurangi College, Massey High School and Takapuna Grammar – and can somehow still casually pop across the bridge at the end of the season to trouser a Blues title.

If it’s a bit like the All Whites qualifying for a Fifa World Cup by beating the likes of Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and Fiji, Westlake have made the formula work.

Because the final, at King’s College on Saturday, unfolded as a spectacle worthy of a regional decider, and would have satisfied both the purist and those just wanting a good day out.

However, there was a serious moment of doubt about Westlake’s victory in the dying seconds. With time up and King’s pressing hard for what had earlier seemed an improbable winner – given Westlake had comfortably led 29-10 with 10 minutes remaining – the contest was ultimately only determined by a huge tackle from perhaps the smallest player on the pitch.

In a climactic finish, Westlake halfback Levi Leith had to pull off the tackle of the year to save his team’s skin.

King’s had already scored two converted tries in the final eight minutes to close the gap and needed just one more in stoppage time to level the game and take the title on a countback when fullback Calvin Harris-Tavita started a desperate move deep in his own 22.

King’s fans had seen this movie before, particularly in the 1A semifinal against Auckland Grammar, and it appeared The Great Escape was now heading for a sequel.

The Westlake defence parted like the Red Sea as the ball was spun wide to winger Spencer Capper, who sprinted 40m with an open tryline seemingly beckoning him across.

But this time the famed King’s Houdini act was thwarted, a bare two metres from glory. Lion-hearted Leith, who is just three apples tall and probably weighs less than the Flying Nun (ask your Mum), put in a gut-busting cross-field run to desperately shovel Capper, ball and all, into touch.

That prompted the final whistle, disbelief on some faces, and a spontaneous green-and-red pitch invasion (which is one of the community-level spectator joys of not playing at somewhere like Eden Park).

Westlake halfback Levi Leith celebrates his match-saving tackle. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Leith had earlier been just as impressive as one of Westlake’s attacking heroes, scoring a great solo try midway through the second half as he squirmed through the King’s defence like a rat up a drainpipe.

If there is a case for nominating him as one of the best schoolboy players in North Harbour, there is also a counter-argument that he’s not even the best player in his family, after seeing how his older brother and team skipper Arlo got through his duties at openside flanker.

But in a team of many stand-outs, the most eye-catching Westlake player was dashing centre Matt Fleming, barely 16, but with an instinct for gaps others are blind to, and more moves than Mick Jagger.

Fleming not only scored a clever first-half try, but is obviously also something of a heartthrob for teenage girls on the North Shore judging by the female fans swanning around and waving placards in his direction.

Even George Best would have blushed at the sight of some of these signs.

“#13 Tackle Me,” urged one. “Keep calm and pass to Fleming,” said a another, which was at least sound advice.

But please don’t distract him, because Fleming has a serious rugby career to pursue.

Westlake conceded a size advantage, but at the very first scrum set the tone and shoved King’s backwards to win a penalty. That was the moment when a lot of Westlake fans were convinced their team could win.

Westlake have always been proud of their scrum but they also remained unflustered on defence, even during first-half spells when the likes of try-scorers Harris-Tavita and TJ Anae-Paila looked likely to rip them apart. At one stage every single King’s forward had a crash at the line but couldn’t get through.

Meanwhile on attack, Westlake had enough ammo to eke out a 15-10 halftime lead with tries to prop Kaiva Tulimanu and Fleming, and then added a further critical try to Tuaine Rolleston immediately in the second spell.

“This means everything,” Westlake coach Rob Mildenhall said of the win. “A lot of these players are in their third season and this would have been their final match if we had lost.

“They have got through mountains and mountains of work and will look forward to the Top Four.

“We have six players in our pack with over 50 caps and that was our point of difference with King’s.”

Westlake celebrate after the final whistle. Photo / Bruce Holloway

Westlake director of rugby, Hugh McGahan was also delighted.

“I’m so happy for the players after the dedication they have shown,” he said. “To win the Blues title three times in four years is a magnificent achievement.”

The Westlake fans were just as pleased. After-match some of the backstreets of South Auckland were essentially Swan City, with Honda Civics and Mazda Demios hooning around half lost, half showing off, with Westlake flags hanging out the windows in the same manner as you might expect after a Tongan rugby league test win at Mt Smart Stadium.

Westlake have now contested the Blues final 15 times, more than any other school.

Of the schools that have previously beaten Westlake in the Blues final, St Peter’s (27-7 in 2000 and 19-17 in 2018), De La Salle (25-3 in 2008), Mt Albert Grammar (19-3 in 2010 and 13-8 in 2016) and St Kentigern (57-0 in 2012) all went on to win the National Top Four.

King’s beat Westlake in the Blues finals of 2005 (19-10) and 2019 (63-25).

Westlake and King’s contested an annual fixture between 1962 and 1999. Of the 31 matches played, King’s won 16, Westlake 13, with two draws.

Meanwhile Westlake’s 1R (U85kg) rugby team claimed their first ever Auckland final with a 35-23 win over Sacred Heart.

Westlake: Sarel Jano Peens, Jeremia Samoa, Kaiva Tulimanu, Hugo Pieterse, Harry Cornelius, Solomone Tu’itupou, Arlo Leith, Travis Findlay, Levi Leith, Luke Waller, Yisrael Tukania, Niko Jelas, Matthew Fleming, Tuaine Rolleston, Ollie Davies, Morgan Seymour, Daniel Paea, Tom Bolger, Boston Aukino, Lee-Hanru Francois Greyvensteyn, Luke Lemalu, Harper Wilson. Coach: Rob Mildenhall.

Rotorua qualify for National Top Four

Rotorua Boys’ High School triumphed over ill-discipline, a parochial away crowd, and the lionhearted effort of Wesley College to secure their place in the National Top Four, 17-6 in the Chiefs regional final.

Wesley, who have won the National Top Four five times, have been far from vintage class in 2025.

But after a shaky start in which they lost their first three Central North Island games, they demonstrated significant grit and improvement, reaching the semifinals, putting up a commendable performance against the favourites for the top four and finished the season with a record of nine wins from 16 games and outscoring opponents 444 to 360.

Wesley’s approach against Rotorua was abrasive, disruptive and uncomplicated, genuinely unsettling the Super 8 runners-up.

Fowards Tini Manuika, Sete Loseli, Epeu Pohiva, Sini Asitomani and Lomise Toaisi were particularly tireless and tenacious. Manuika, alongside teammate Lucas Makiha, has been selected for the Chiefs’ U18s.

Wesley led 6-5 at halftime, thanks to two penalty goals from left-footed halfback Oscar Fraser and managed to keep Rotorua scoreless for the first 23 minutes of the second half.

But a moment of panic proved costly. Recklessly, Wesley attempted to shift play to the short side just 5m from their own line. A fumble was quickly capitalised on by Rotorua, leading to influential second five-eighth Hieke McGarvey scoring beside the posts. Just two minutes later, McGarvey provided the last pass to fleet-footed fullback Tokoaitua Owen, who scored again as the hosts’ resistance weakened.

In a contest where space was limited, Owen showcased occasional moments of wizardry. His clever dummy split two defenders, leading to the opening try after a dozen minutes. Just before halftime, a dazzling run left would-be tacklers resembling dogs chasing their tails.

By and large, though, it wasn’t pretty for Rotorua. Still, Chiefs U18 forwards Bronson van der Heyden, Cody Renata, Hunter Weaver, Te Ariki Rogers and Jake Hutchings met fire with fire.

Rotorua also defended the Chris Grinter Trophy. Wesley lead the overall rivalry, which dates back to 1993, with a 19-16 record and two draws (both in 2006).

Chris Grinter coached Wesley to 99 wins in 133 matches, including their first National Top Four title in 1990. In 1991, he transitioned to Rotorua Boys’ High, where he served as principal until 2024. During that time, he coached the Rotorua Boys’ First XV to National Top Four titles in 1998, 2002, and 2003, achieving 237 wins in 280 matches while his teams scored exactly 10,000 points.

In 2025, Rotorua Boys’ are 15-3, outscoring opponents 605 to 342. They will play South Island champions Southland Boys’ High in a National Top Four semifinal on Friday.

Rotorua narrowly defeated Southland 17-12 in a 2001 semifinal, marking their 25th consecutive win of that season. Future All Blacks in that game included Liam Messam (Rotorua) and Jamie Mackintosh (Southland). However, Rotorua faced a formidable Wesley College in the final, who defeated them 53-32. Wesley won all 19 games that season, with future Rugby World Cup winner Stephen Donald contributing 18 points.

Feilding return to Top Four for a second successive year

After watching St Pat’s Silverstream play Hastings Boys’ High School in the Hurricanes semifinal, Feilding High School suspected they could outrun Hastings in the final.

And so it proved as Feilding cruised to a 56-26 home win to earn a second successive appearance at the National Top Four in front of a big home crowd.

Feilding’s margin of victory was the biggest in a Hurricanes regional final since Hastings Boys’ High beat Palmerston North Boys’ High 45-15 in 2019 en route to claiming the National title. In 2017, Hastings also thrashed St Patrick’s College, Silverstream 47-17 at the same point of the season, charging on to claim national honours.

Against Feilding, Hastings notched two tries in the opening 12 minutes through hooker JJ Lilo-Iosefo and No.8 Panapa Peia.

But Feilding’s superior fitness soon began to show and they led 19-12 by half time and then ran in four tries in the second spell as gaps galore began to appear, which Feilding tryscorers Joseph Nikola (2), Rupeni Raviyawa, Monty Gibson, Kingston Manihera-Dankwa, James Tuituba, and Tuharakia Wallace-Mcleod exploited.

Lock Monty Gibson on his way to scoring Feilding's second try. Photo / Supplied

Hastings still managed some breakouts for Nehemiah Lauvao, Isireli Qaranivalu to score, but Feilding were well worth their win.

Among the heroes for Feilding was player of the day, Lucas Goodman, who got through a huge amount of work at prop, taking the ball forward, getting in his offloads and tackling the big Hastings ball-runners.

The match also capped a great week for lock Monty Gibson, freshly elected as Feilding’s head boy for 2026, who ran in his team’s second try, while winger Manihera-Dankwa’s try was all class.

It was also a good day for first-five Nixon Foreman, playing his 40th First XV match. He accounted for 17 points from the boot and ran straight and hard to make big breaks up the middle.

Feilding have converted 69 of their 93 tries in 2025, with Foreman having now scored 165 points, an improvement on his 154 in 2024. Meanwhile No 8 Rupeni Raviyawa has scored 15 tries to go with the 21 he scored last year.

Feilding have registered 15 wins, two losses, and a draw in 2025, outscoring opponents 671 to 301.

Hastings, despite having 14 Hurricanes U18 reps, have been frustratingly inconsistent in 2025. Their record of 10 wins, six losses, and a draw, with a total point differential of 523-399, reflects the topsy-turvy nature of their fortunes.

# Codie Taylor became the 14th All Blacks test centurion against Argentina joining fellow Feilding alumni Sam Whitelock (153 Tests, 7 tries, 125 wins) and Aaron Smith (125 Tests, 29 tries, 100 wins). Taylor was the vice-captain of the 2009 Feilding team, which won 24 out of 26 games and captured Feilding’s first national title, the National Coed Cup. Taylor has 74 wins and 22 tries as an All Black.

Howick and Manukura Set For Top Four Rematch

The opening contest of the Hine Pounamu National Top Four Girls Tournament in Palmerston North on Friday will feature a rematch of the 2024 final between Blues champions, Howick College, and Hurricanes winners, Manukura.

Last year, Manukura won a gripping decider 39-24, overcoming a 19-17 halftime deficit to clinch victory. Year 10 openside flanker Elley-May Taylor was named player of the match and, ominously for rivals, returns following some barnstorming recent form.

However, Howick are confident of reversing their fortunes. They have played more matches than Manukura and are the reigning Condor Sevens champions.

Howick successfully defended their Auckland title, sweeping through nine round-robin matches and sharing a 36-36 draw in the final with Auckland Girls’ Grammar.

Coach and former Fijian international Waisake Sotutu is pleased with his team’s progress.

“I’m really happy with how the year has panned out,” Sotutu said. ”We had several withdrawals and injuries at the start of the season, which was challenging.

“Recently, our biggest challenge has been having the girls come back from representative duties. For instance, Levonah Motuliki is a winger for the Auckland Storm, but she plays No.8 for us depending on who’s available on the day.”

Asha Taumoepeau-Williams, in only her second year of rugby, is also an Auckland Storm representative. Malena Lavea switches seamlessly between first and second five, while Ilaisaane Saniu, in her first year of rugby, has played prop, lock, and loose forward.

Manukura achieved another victory in the Hurricanes region on Wednesday, securing their fifth consecutive win over St Mary’s College, Wellington, in the Rex Kerr Cup final, 30-17.

Manukura won six tries to three but failed to convert any. Co-captains Te Maia Sweetman and blindside flanker Te Waikaukau Mathieson-Julian delivered wholehearted performances, each scoring tries.

Tighthead prop Eva-Rose Dean provided much-needed size up front, an attribute Manukura has previously lacked. The combination of halfback Malina Leatherby-Millar and first five Gabby Wright is maturing well.

For St. Mary’s, loosehead prop Glennis Ah Fua and hooker Roma Fa’amausili-McKenzie were active and robust.

No.8 Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka won a premier netball title on Monday and is affectionately known as “Mini Bindi” due to her resemblance to Linda Itunu. She scored a try and delivered some brutal hits on defence. Speedy Ana Kerr managed to score a try but was generally deprived of space

Hamilton Girls’ High School are a favourite for the title this year. They finished the Waikato Secondary Schools competition undefeated and tamed the Counties champions, Rosehill College, in the Chiefs regional final.

This season, Hamilton have also beaten Manukura 29-26 and Howick College 29-19, with the match against Howick being played for the Isla Norman-Bell Cup. Isla Norman-Bell attended both schools and played for the Great Britain Sevens team.

Notably, Hamilton players Amber Mundell, Terangi Kureta, Mihi Kerr, and Libby Kierans were selected for the New Zealand Rugby high-performance pathway programme at St Peter’s School in Cambridge in July.

Meanwhile Christchurch Girls’ High School secured their fifth consecutive Top Four appearance with a commanding 75-12 thumping of St Hilda’s Collegiate in the South Island final.

Since 2019, Christchurch have qualified for the top four every year, except for 2020 and 2021, when the competition was not held. Christchurch were largely unchallenged on their way to the final, decisively beating Avonside Girls’ 79-5 to claim their 11th consecutive Miles Toyota Cup as Canterbury’s top school.

However, they suffered a defeat against Hamilton Girls’ High. Christchurch’s head coach, Angelene Sisifa, is a former Black Fern. Additionally, front rowers Hadassah Timo and Perez Lene, along with first five-eighth Poppy Baxter, were selected for the New Zealand Rugby high-performance pathway programme.

Howick’s Auckland results 2025:

Southern Cross Campus, 29-5

McAuley High School, 64-12

Kelston Girls’ High School, 122-0

Epsom Girls’ Grammar, 48-17

Mount Roskil Grammar, 75-5

Rosehill College, 42-7

Auckland Girls’ Grammar, 22-15

Mount Albert Grammar, 24-5

Epsom Girls’ Grammar, 26-7 (Semifinal)

Auckland Girls Grammar School, 36-36 (Final)

National Top Four Girls Winners:

2012-13: Feilding High

2014-15: Hamilton Girls’ High

2016: Southland Girls’ High

2017: St Mary’s College, Wellington

2018-19: Hamilton Girls’ High

2022: Manukura/Christchurch Girls’ High

2023: Manukura

2024: Manukura

National Top Four draw, Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North

Hine Pounamu Trophy, Girls’ First XV Semifinals, Friday August 29: 10.30am, Manukura v Howick. 11.30am, Hamilton Girls’ High v Christchurch Girls’ High.

Sunday August 31: 10.15am Playoff for 3rd and 4th. 10.30am, Final.

(These games may be subject to change, depending on who the finalists are and the availability of South Island flights.)

Barbarians’ First XV Trophy Semifinals, Friday August 29: 1.15pm, Feilding High v Westlake Boys’ High. 2.45pm, Rotorua Boys’ High v Southland Boys’ High.

Sunday August 31: 11.50am, Playoff for 3rd and 4th. 12.40pm Final.

# Disagree with anything here? We welcome alternative viewpoints. Email us at nzschoolboyrugby@gmail.com.