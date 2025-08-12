Auckland Rugby said it supported the judicial committee’s decision that cleared the De La Salle player of any wrongdoing and revoked the red card he received.

“At the judicial panel hearing new video evidence was introduced which clearly showed the De La Salle player was free of any wrongdoing and as such he has not received any sanctions,” Auckland Rugby said.

A statement from the judicial panel read: “The judicial committee determined the ordering off of the De La Salle player was not warranted and expunged the ordering off [red card] from the player’s disciplinary record.”

Auckland Rugby said it would not disclose the full notes from the judicial panel to protect the privacy of those involved.

The match, played on Auckland Grammar’s lower artificial turf, descended into chaos with about 10 minutes to go when the referee sent off the De La Salle player.

Auckland Rugby earlier told the Herald two red cards were issued during the game, before the altercation, one for a dangerous tackle and the other for foul play.

The Herald earlier reported several witnesses claiming the decision triggered commotion on the sideline before a brawl erupted. Within 30 seconds of the fight starting, De La Salle players allegedly ran from the field to join in, prompting the referee to end the match and police to be called.

Police said no injuries were reported and no charges had been laid. They also confirmed they were aware of video footage of an incident at a rugby match and were in the process of obtaining it to determine if further action was required.

In a letter to the De La Salle College community, Hogarty said the school player attended the full Judiciary Committee of the Auckland Rugby Union.

“De La Salle College presented indisputable evidence of this alleged incident which clearly showed the Auckland Grammar player was struck by one of his own teammates who was attempting a try-saving tackle,” Hogarty said.

“The video clearly shows the De La Salle try-scorer gets to his knees after scoring and steps over the Grammar player who is still on the ground recovering from the head knock that he received from his own teammate.

“At no point does the De La Salle player make any contact with his foot on the Grammar player.”

The Herald had previously contacted De La Salle for comment, but the school chose not to respond until a week after the investigation was complete.

Hogarty said the De La Salle community felt “aggravated” by the events that transpired in the aftermath.

“The college maintained its integrity by not commenting on this incident before the correct judicial process ran its course.

“The reporting of this incident has also caused harm to the reputation of the college by stating significant inaccuracies of exactly what took place, again supported by video evidence.”

He said the community felt aggrieved that the player and his family had to bear the brunt of the allegations.

