O’Keeffe is one of several ambassadors backing the campaign, which has partnered with 15 Auckland-based organisations to push the message of respect, especially in junior sport.

“That kind of stuff doesn’t just put off kids, it can discourage anyone from playing sport, which is pretty sad,” O’Keeffe said.

“If children are exposed to poor sideline behaviour, it can make them not want to play at all – and that’s a big loss.”

Several sporting codes in New Zealand have noted an increase in abusive behaviour and each are looking at their own ways to deal with it.

New Zealand Rugby, for example, has an anonymous complaints service.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (from left), Ben O'Keeffe and Corey Webster are all ambassadors for Love Their Game. Photo / Photosport

O’Keeffe, who has refereed a Rugby World Cup final and more recently the British and Irish Lions series against Australia, says match officials at all levels face increasing pressure, not just from spectators, but from the pace at which sport evolves.

Rugby’s continual rule changes to speed up matches and come down harder on high tackles can be confusing, and O’Keeffe believes education is critical in bridging the gap between referees and the public.

“Match officials across all sports now have more tools available to them through social media, the media and advocates within their codes,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity to keep educating the public, because when people understand the rules better, they tend to enjoy what they’re watching more.

“A lot of sports are looking at how they can engage more effectively with the public to help them understand what’s happening on the field.”

One of the most decisive responses to sideline abuse came earlier this year in Horowhenua-Kāpiti, where the local rugby union suspended all games for a weekend following two serious incidents involving abuse and violence.

O’Keeffe praised the move as an example of what clear boundaries and follow through can achieve.

“They communicated clearly that if this happens again, here’s how we’ll respond – and when it did happen again, they followed through.

“That approach shows real support, not just for the game, but for the match officials too.

“As a match official, you feel a lot more supported when your community has your back. That situation really highlighted the importance of setting clear expectations for sideline behaviour and acting when those expectations aren’t met.”

O’Keeffe did have one message for the public to consider next time they decide to abuse a match official.

“A lot of people in the community give up their spare time to be able to do a lot of what love.

“We need to protect the game and the match officials as well as the players around us because, without them, it would be very difficult to have sports that we’re involved with and what we love on the weekends.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.