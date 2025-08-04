Advertisement
Rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe confident bad behaviour on sidelines starting to improve

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Zealand rugby referee Ben O'Keeffe. Photo / Photosport

Referee abuse and poor sideline behaviour are long-standing issues in New Zealand sport, but top international rugby referee Ben O’Keeffe says the tide is finally starting to turn.

After a series of high-profile incidents, including threats of violence toward officials and pitch invasions, O’Keeffe believes increased scrutiny is beginning to

