“It will be an ideal test for us at the start of the season,” said Brown.
“For us, this is like a test match, and this means we need to perform to the best of our ability, and our coaching structures have to be right, so that we can live up to the standards we would like to see from our team.”
New Zealander Robbie Deans will coach the Barbarians, who will play in South Africa for the first time and are seeking a fifth victory in nine matches against the record four-time world champions.
Barbarians squad:
Forwards: Josh Beehre, John Ricky Riccitelli, Hoskins Sotutu (all Auckland Blues), Cian Healy (Leinster), Will Collier (Castres), Hassane Kolingar (Racing 92), Paul Alo-Emile (Stade Francais), Camille Chat (Lyon), David Ribbans (Toulon), Ruben van Herdeen (Stormers), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Sam Cane (Tokyo Sungoliath), Shannon Frizell (Toshiba), Lachlan Boshier (Wild Knights)
Backs: Melvyn Jaminet, Leicester Faingaʻanuku (both Toulon), Tawera Kerr Barlow (La Rochelle), Santiago Arata Perrone (Castres), Josh Jacomb (Waikato Chiefs), Peter Umaga-Jensen (Hurricanes), Mark Telea (Auckland Blues), Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens (Highlanders), Joe Marchant (Stade Francais)
Coach: Robbie Deans (NZL)
Springboks team
15. Aphelele Fassi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
14. Cheslin Kolbe (Tokyo Sungoliath)
13. Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
12. Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)
11. Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)
10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (DHL Stormers
9. Morne van den Berg (Emirates Lions)
8. Jean-Luc du Preez (Sale Sharks)
7. Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
6. Siya Kolisi (c, Hollywoodbets Sharks)
5. Lood de Jager (Wild Knights)
4. Jean Kleyn (Munster)
3. Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Emirates Lions)
2. Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)
1. Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
Replacements:
16. Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)
17. Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Vodacom Bulls)
18. Neethling Fouche (DHL Stormers)
19. Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
20. Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs)
21. Cobus Reinach (Montpellier)
22. Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)
23. Andre Esterhuizen (Hollywoodbets Sharks)