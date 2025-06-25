Hoskins Sotutu will run with the Barbarians against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hoskins Sotutu will run with the Barbarians against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Sam Cane, the New Zealand captain sent off in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final loss to South Africa, is in the Barbarians squad to face the Springboks in Cape Town on Saturday.

He is joined by other capped All Blacks including Blues No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and former Highlanders loosie Shannon Frizell.

The 33-year-old flanker has since quit test rugby after 104 appearances for the All Blacks and moved to Japan, where he plays for Tokyo Sungoliath.

A couple of Ireland test centurions, prop Cian Healy and flanker Peter O’Mahony, who ended their international careers this year, are also in a 23-man squad for the exhibition match.

Springbok assistant coach Tony Brown said their side would treat the clash like a test match.