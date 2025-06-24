Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

The Brian O’Driscoll tackle: All Blacks v Lions controversy

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll is carted off the field after being seriously injured in the first test of the Lions' 2005 tour of New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll is carted off the field after being seriously injured in the first test of the Lions' 2005 tour of New Zealand. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the first test between the All Blacks and the Lions in 2005 and one of the most controversial moments in rugby history.

The All Blacks won 21-3, but the biggest talking point of the game – and arguably the series – came after just

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks