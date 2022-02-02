Marlborough's Sam Gibbens looks to pass during the second division NPC match against the Hawke's Bay Magpies in 2005. Photo / Photosport

Marlborough's Sam Gibbens looks to pass during the second division NPC match against the Hawke's Bay Magpies in 2005. Photo / Photosport

New Te Awamutu Sports strength and conditioning, and skills coach Sam "Ninja" Gibbens is a huge asset to the club with plenty of experience playing and coaching code.

Originally from Auckland, but previously based in the Tasman region, Gibbens and his family have moved to Puketōtara near Pirongia, as wife Sharyn has taken up the role of principal at Ngutunui Enviro School.

A qualified personal trainer, 45-year-old Gibbens is working at Club Waipā (gym at Te Awamutu Events Centre) as a gym instructor.

Gibbens' reputation preceded him and he assisted the Waikato Under-18 side in 2021, alongside Te Awamutu Sports head coach Travis Church.

"I helped coach Waikato Under-18s with Travis and knew we worked well together in the rugby scene. So, when he asked me to come on board [at Te Awamutu Sports], after some contemplating with my family, as I was wanting to concentrate on my daughters and their sports, I decided to help out," he says.

"Our main goal for the season is to build on last season."

Gibbens has also coached the Samoan Barbarians World School Sevens, Tasman Mako Sevens, Tasman Mako Development, Wanderers Rugby Club in Nelson and was the position specific coach for the Tasman Mako.

Tasman Mako fullback and New Zealand Sevens star Andrew Knewstubb speaks highly of his former Tasman Sevens coach.

"Sam is definitely the reason Tone [Ngshiu], Trael [Joass] and myself have been in the New Zealand team for so long. The lessons he taught us on the field and off I will hold on to forever and will always be grateful for what he has done for us," says Knewstubb.

Sam Gibbens from Otago Country in action against Canterbury at the 2009 New Zealand National Sevens tournament in Queenstown. Photo / Photosport

In 2018, Gibbens led his Tasman side to their first ever national sevens title.

"My strengths as a coach are in building positive team culture and extending players skills and abilities on and off the field," he says.

But Gibbens isn't just a coach; he was also a handy player in 15-a-side rugby and on the World Sevens circuit.

From 1999 to 2004, he represented the Samoan Sevens side scoring 72 points (14 tries and one conversion) from 17 matches.

In that time, he played alongside the likes of former Manu Samoa players Semo Sititi and Lome Fa'atau, and former All Blacks Sosene Anesi and Kevin Senio.

"It was an honour to represent Samoa, to travel and experience the World Sevens series," says Gibbens.

From 2001 to 2005, he was a big part of the Marlborough Red Devils team, playing out of the Renwick club.

Rarely on the bench, Gibbens played across the whole backline except for halfback.

He appeared 48 times for the former NPC Division 2 side scoring 85 points (17 tries).

"It was out of my comfort zone to leave Auckland to live in Marlborough but it was all a positive experience in my rugby career and I still have many connections with players and coaches."

Other sides Gibbens represented were Otago Country, Crusaders Development and Auckland Sevens, among other regional teams there.

With the 2022 pre-season now under way for Te Awamutu Sports, Gibbens has a lot of knowledge to offer, on and off the field.