Fourteen All Blacks have been made available for this weekend’s NPC quarter-final action, with top seeds Wellington hosting Counties Manukau in the capital tonight.

Asafo Aumua, TJ Perenara, Billy Proctor and Ruben Love have all been named in the Lions team, with Counties Manukau getting back Cam Roigard.

