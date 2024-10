Fourteen All Blacks have been made available for this weekend’s NPC quarter-final action.

Ethan Blackadder and David Havili have both been named in Tasman’s starting side to take on Canterbury in Blenheim, meanwhile, Canterbury have bolstered their forward pack with the return of Fletcher Newell, George Bell and Sam Darry.

GOLD SPORT is New Zealand’s home for live sport commentary. Listen to coverage of the NPC here.