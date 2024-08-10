Home / Sport / Rugby / NPCliveNPC rugby: Live updates as Southland take on OtagoNZ Herald10 Aug, 2024 02:31 AMQuick ReadSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditSouthland host Otago in the opening round of the season today. Photo / PhotosportSouthland host Otago in the opening round of the season today. Photo / PhotosportFollow the action as Southland host Otago in the opening round of the NPC.GOLD SPORT is New Zealand’s home for live sport commentary. Listen to coverage of the NPC here.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail