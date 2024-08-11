Home / Sport / Rugby / NPCliveNPC rugby: Live updates as Manawatu take on TasmanNZ Herald11 Aug, 2024 04:46 AMQuick ReadSaveShareShare this articleCopy LinkEmailFacebookTwitter/XLinkedInRedditManawatu first five-eighths Brett Cameron. Photo / PhotosportManawatu first five-eighths Brett Cameron. Photo / PhotosportGOLD SPORT is New Zealand’s home for live sport commentary. Listen to coverage of the NPC here.All the action live as Manawatu host Tasman.SaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemail