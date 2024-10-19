Bay of Plenty has made two changes to its starting lineup for the semifinal. Aisake Vakasiuola will replace Justin Sangster at lock, while Reon Paul gets the nod ahead of Fehi Fineanganofo on the left wing.

As for Canterbury, they have made four changes and two positional switches to their starting side. Brodie McAlister will take over the hooker position from All Black George Bell, Joe Moody replaces All Black Fletcher Newell at tighthead prop, and Tahlor Cahill comes in for All Black Sam Darry at lock.

There is also a reshuffle in the loose forwards, with Cullen Grace moving to No 8, Billy Harmon shifting to blindside flank, and Corey Kellow taking the openside position. The backline remains unchanged, with Ben Funnell and Dominic Gardiner named as the new faces on the bench for Canterbury.

