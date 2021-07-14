Hamilton buzzing with busy weekend of rugby and reggae

Hamilton is preparing for a big weekend with two international rugby clashes and an LAB concert. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton is preparing for a big weekend with two international rugby clashes and an LAB concert. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton will be buzzing this weekend, with two big international rugby games and the sold-out LAB concert at Claudelands on Saturday night drawing thousands of visitors to town.

On Saturday afternoon Tonga will be playing Samoa in a Rugby World Cup 2023 qualifying match, before the All Blacks play their second Steinlager Series test against the Flying Fijians at FMG Stadium.

City council general manager venue tourism and major Events Sean Murray says: "It's a big day of rugby with at least 20,000 people expected for the All Blacks game. With the 6500 people from the LAB concert at Claudelands Arena, it is gonna be a pretty busy night."

All Black Quinn Tupaea may not be on the park at FMH Stadium on Saturday after reportedly being injured in training. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

While the official All Blacks lineup for Saturday had not been announced at the time of writing, the hometown crowd hoping to see local boy Quinn Tupaea make his Hamilton debut as an All Black is likely to be disappointed.

Waikato Herald understands Tupaea was injured in training this week and is unavailable for selection. A reliable source says the 22-year-old midfielder took a kick to the head that required stitches.

The official squad was due to be named on Thursday - after this edition went to print.

Mayor Paula Southgate says the economic impact of these events is great news for Hamilton and hopes local businesses would feel the positive impact.

"Hamilton will be pumping. Attendees at events like this inject a huge amount into the local economy. Hosting big international events also adds vibrancy and life to the city for those who live here. This weekend shows that, yet again, Hamilton is increasingly being seen as an events city."

Murray says he is expecting a boost in tourism. "Hamilton accommodation is already pretty full. Visitors will be in our bars, shops and restaurants, so the downtown area will be busy. Our teams are already gearing up as we have employed 300 extra contractors to help out with the events this weekend."

Fewer than 2000 tickets to the All Blacks game were still mid-week available and can be purchased here. Gates at FMG Stadium Waikato open at 3pm on Saturday, with Tonga v Samoa kicking off at 4pm and All Blacks v Fiji at 7.05pm.

The Hamilton concert of Kiwi reggae band LAB sold out within minutes and will be the third show of the popular band's winter tour. Doors to the Claudelands Arena will open at 6.30pm with the concert starting at 7pm. For the concert, Heaphy Tce from Thames St to Brooklyn Rd will be closed from 7pm to 2am.

Reggae band LAB will be playing the third concert of their winter tour in Hamilton. Photo / Andrew Warner

Murray is excited about Hamilton's big events. "I wouldn't miss the All Blacks game and I am trying to pop over to the concert as well. We normally get pressured with events in summer, so it is nice to have some action in winter."

Visitors are encouraged to use public transport, with road closures in place and traffic expected to be heavy. Fans with tickets to the rugby matches or the concert can ride free on any city or regional bus services operated by BusIt on Saturday.

Murray says: "Or use your bikes when you can. We have extra bike stands in place at the stadium just for the event."

From 2pm to 10pm, road closures around the FMG Stadium include Tristram St from Liverpool St to Willoughby St, Mill St from Norton Rd to Willoughby St, and Seddon Rd from Mill St to Goldsmith St. - additional reporting Peter Tiffany