A top Liston College rugby player escaped unscathed after a freak accident saw a crossbar dislodge from goal posts and strike him during a schoolboy clash.

The incident happened late in the first half of a First XV match against St Peter’s College on Saturday.

A driving maul made solid contact with a goal post, and the crossbar fell onto the player below.

The teen received medical attention on the field, and played on after being given the green light by the school physiotherapist.