THREE KEY FACTS
- Sacred Heart’s First XV beat Liston College 32-29, enhancing their top four prospects in Auckland 1A rugby.
- Westlake Boys’ High defeated Rosmini College 34-20, continuing their dominance in the North Harbour championship.
- Palmerston North Boys’ High edged Hamilton Boys’ High 21-19, marking their first win over them since 2011.
First XV rugby wrap: Scoreboard pressure at Sacred Heart; Westlake return to winning form; Palmerston North topple Hamilton; Selwyn’s spirit of commitment; St Andrews collect a big scalp; All the nationwide action...
By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian
Sacred Heart College have unveiled a giant, imposing new