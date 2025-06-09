THREE KEY FACTS

Sacred Heart’s First XV beat Liston College 32-29, enhancing their top four prospects in Auckland 1A rugby.

Westlake Boys’ High defeated Rosmini College 34-20, continuing their dominance in the North Harbour championship.

Palmerston North Boys’ High edged Hamilton Boys’ High 21-19, marking their first win over them since 2011.

First XV rugby wrap: Scoreboard pressure at Sacred Heart; Westlake return to winning form; Palmerston North topple Hamilton; Selwyn’s spirit of commitment; St Andrews collect a big scalp; All the nationwide action...

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

Sacred Heart College have unveiled a giant, imposing new rugby scoreboard at their Crossfield Rd base and it endured a rigorous workout on debut as the college’s First XV christened it with a last-gasp 32-29 home win over Liston College.