Sacred Heart edges Liston in thrilling First XV rugby clash

By Bruce Holloway & Adam Julian
Meet the boys of the Tangaroa College First XV and the coach that turned the team from a struggling side to 1A contenders. Video / Anthony Costello
THREE KEY FACTS

  • Sacred Heart’s First XV beat Liston College 32-29, enhancing their top four prospects in Auckland 1A rugby.
  • Westlake Boys’ High defeated Rosmini College 34-20, continuing their dominance in the North Harbour championship.
  • Palmerston North Boys’ High edged Hamilton Boys’ High 21-19, marking their first win over them since 2011.

First XV rugby wrap: Scoreboard pressure at Sacred Heart; Westlake return to winning form; Palmerston North topple Hamilton; Selwyn’s spirit of commitment; St Andrews collect a big scalp; All the nationwide action...

By Bruce Holloway and Adam Julian

Sacred Heart College have unveiled a giant, imposing new

