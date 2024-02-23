The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off as the defending champion Crusaders head to Hamilton to take on the Chiefs.
Crusaders team to face Chiefs
Rivez Reihana and and Levi Aumua get the nod in the backline for a Crusaders debut in a side that has lost nine starters from the victorious 2023 final over the Chiefs. Fletcher Newell picked up a head knock in preseason against the Highlanders so is going through HIA protocols.
The Crusaders’ casualty ward will be running out of beds with Will Jordan (shoulder), Leigh Halfpenny (pec muscle), Ethan Blackadder (calf), Fletcher Newell (HIA), Fergus Burke (achilles), Braydon Ennor (knee), Brodie McAlister (knee), Ioane Moananu (undisclosed), Zach Gallagher (undisclosed) all out for round one. David Havili (leave, back round 2) and Codie Taylor (leave) are also unavailable.
1. George Bower
2. George Bell
3. Tamaiti Williams
4. Scott Barrett (c)
5. Quinten Strange
6. Dominic Gardiner
7. Tom Christie
8. Cullen Grace
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Rivez Reihana
11. Macca Springer
12. Dallas McLeod
13. Levi Aumua (Crusaders debut)
14. Sevu Reece
15. Chay Fihaki
16. Quinten MacDonald
17. Joe Moody
18. Owen Franks
19. Jamie Hannah
20. Christian Lio-Willie
21. Noah Hotham
22. Taha Kemara
23. Ryan Crotty
Chiefs team to face the Crusaders
Chiefs forward Naitoa Ah Kuoi will start his 2024 Super Rugby season at home with a 50th milestone celebration at FMG Stadium Waikato. The electric Etene Nanai-Seturo returns on the wing with Liam Coombes-Fabling and Shaun Stevenson completing a dangerous the back three. Meanwhile, All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will assemble in the midfield.
1. Aidan Ross
2. Bradley Slater
3. Reuben O’Neill
4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Samipeni Finau
7. Kaylum Boshier
8. Luke Jacobson (c)
9. Xavier Roe
10. Damian McKenzie
11. Etene Nanai-Seturo
12. Quinn Tupaea
13. Anton Lienert-Brown
14. Liam Coombes-Fabling
15. Shaun Stevenson
Reserves:
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho
17. Ollie Norris
18. George Dyer
19. Jimmy Tupou
20. Simon Parker
21. Cortez Ratima
22. Josh Ioane
23. Daniel Rona