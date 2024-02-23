The 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season kicks off as the defending champion Crusaders head to Hamilton to take on the Chiefs.

Crusaders team to face Chiefs

Rivez Reihana and and Levi Aumua get the nod in the backline for a Crusaders debut in a side that has lost nine starters from the victorious 2023 final over the Chiefs. Fletcher Newell picked up a head knock in preseason against the Highlanders so is going through HIA protocols.

The Crusaders’ casualty ward will be running out of beds with Will Jordan (shoulder), Leigh Halfpenny (pec muscle), Ethan Blackadder (calf), Fletcher Newell (HIA), Fergus Burke (achilles), Braydon Ennor (knee), Brodie McAlister (knee), Ioane Moananu (undisclosed), Zach Gallagher (undisclosed) all out for round one. David Havili (leave, back round 2) and Codie Taylor (leave) are also unavailable.

1. George Bower

2. George Bell

3. Tamaiti Williams

4. Scott Barrett (c)

5. Quinten Strange

6. Dominic Gardiner

7. Tom Christie

8. Cullen Grace

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Rivez Reihana

11. Macca Springer

12. Dallas McLeod

13. Levi Aumua (Crusaders debut)

14. Sevu Reece

15. Chay Fihaki

16. Quinten MacDonald

17. Joe Moody

18. Owen Franks

19. Jamie Hannah

20. Christian Lio-Willie

21. Noah Hotham

22. Taha Kemara

23. Ryan Crotty

Chiefs team to face the Crusaders

Chiefs forward Naitoa Ah Kuoi will start his 2024 Super Rugby season at home with a 50th milestone celebration at FMG Stadium Waikato. The electric Etene Nanai-Seturo returns on the wing with Liam Coombes-Fabling and Shaun Stevenson completing a dangerous the back three. Meanwhile, All Blacks Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown will assemble in the midfield.

1. Aidan Ross

2. Bradley Slater

3. Reuben O’Neill

4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi

5. Tupou Vaa’i

6. Samipeni Finau

7. Kaylum Boshier

8. Luke Jacobson (c)

9. Xavier Roe

10. Damian McKenzie

11. Etene Nanai-Seturo

12. Quinn Tupaea

13. Anton Lienert-Brown

14. Liam Coombes-Fabling

15. Shaun Stevenson

Reserves:

16. Samisoni Taukei’aho

17. Ollie Norris

18. George Dyer

19. Jimmy Tupou

20. Simon Parker

21. Cortez Ratima

22. Josh Ioane

23. Daniel Rona