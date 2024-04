The captains of the Super Rugby Pacific sides at the competition launch. Photo / Photosport

The Super Rugby Pacific season is underway, with Kiwi sides in action ahead of a fascinating All Blacks season.

The final round for a New Zealand-based team wraps up on June 1 between the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Wellington.

Home sides are listed first and all times are NZT.

Round 1

February 23: Chiefs 33 Crusaders 29

February 24: Force 14 Hurricanes 44; Blues 34 Fijian Drua 10; Highlanders 35 Moana Pasifika 21.

Round 2

March 1: Highlanders 29 Blues 37; Rebels 48 Force 34.

March 2: Moana Pasifika 39 Fijian Drua 36; Crusaders 24 Waratahs 37.

March 3: Chiefs 46 Brumbies 12; Hurricanes 38 Reds 33.

Round 3

March 8: Moana Pasifika 23 Rebels 29; Waratahs 21 Highlanders 23.

March 9: Fijian Drua 20 Crusaders 10; Brumbies 22 Force 19; Hurricanes 29 Blues 21; Reds 25 Chiefs 19.

Round 4

March 15: Crusaders 10 Hurricanes 14; Rebels 26 Reds 53.

March 16: Force 14 Moana Pasifika 22; Highlanders 21 Brumbies 27; Chiefs 46 Fijian Drua 29, Waratahs 10 Blues 12.

Round 5

March 22: Hurricanes 54 Rebels 28; Brumbies 60 Moana Pasifika 21.

March 23: Fijian Drua 39 Waratahs 36; Chiefs 28 Highlanders 21; Blues 26 Crusaders 6; Force 40 Reds 31.

Round 6

March 29: Crusaders 37 Chiefs 26; Waratahs 21 Rebels 27.

March 30: Fijian Drua 31 Force 13; Moana Pasifika 8 Blues 47; Highlanders 12 Hurricanes 47; Reds 19 Brumbies 20.

Round 7

April 5: Blues 50 Force 3; Rebels 41 Fijian Drua 20.

April 6: Chiefs 68 Moana Pasifika 12; Brumbies 40 Waratahs 18.

Round 8

April 12: Moana Pasifika 17 Reds 14; Waratahs 43 Crusaders 40.

April 13: Hurricanes 36 Chiefs 23; Rebels 47 Highlanders 31.

Round 9

April 19: Fijian Drua v Hurricanes, 7.05pm; Reds v Highlanders, 9.35pm.

April 20: Blues v Brumbies, 7.05pm; Force v Crusaders, 9.35pm.

Round 10

April 26: Crusaders v Rebels, 7.05pm; Waratahs v Chiefs, 9.35pm.

April 27: Fijian Drua v Moana Pasifika, 2.05pm; Brumbies v Hurricanes, 4.35pm; Highlanders v Force, 7.05pm; Reds v Blues, 9.35pm.

Round 11

May 3: Hurricanes v Waratahs, 7.05pm; Rebels v Blues, 9.35pm.

May 4: Moana Pasifika v Highlanders, 2.05pm; Crusaders v Reds, 4.35pm; Chiefs v Force, 7.05pm; Brumbies v Fijian Druan 9.35pm.

Round 12

May 10: Moana Pasifika v Chiefs, 7.05pm; Reds v Rebels 9.35pm.

May 11: Blues v Hurricanes, 4.35pm; Highlanders v Crusaders, 7.05pm; Waratahs v Brumbies, 9.35pm; Force v Fijian Drua, 11.55pm.

Round 13

May 17: Hurricanes v Moana Pasifika, 7.05pm; Rebels v Chiefs, 9.35pm.

May 18: Fijian Drua v Reds, 2.05pm; Brumbies v Crusaders, 4.35pm; Blues v Highlanders, 7.05pm; Force v Waratahs, 9.35pm.

Round 14

May 24: Chiefs v Hurricanes, 7.05pm; Brumbies v Rebels 9.35pm.

May 25: Moana Pasifika v Waratahs, 4.35pm; Crusaders v Blues, 7.05pm; Reds v Force, 9.35pm.

May 26: Highlanders v Fijian Drua, 2.05pm.

Round 15

May 31: Crusaders v Moana Pasifika, 7.05pm, Waratahs v Reds, 9.35pm.

June 1: Fijian Drua v Rebels, 2.05pm, Hurricanes v Highlanders, 4.35pm; Blues v Chiefs, 7.05pm, Force v Brumbies, 9.35pm.

Quarterfinals

TBC

Semi-finals

TBC

Final

TBC