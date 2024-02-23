Samipeni Finau of the Chiefs celebrates the win during the Super Rugby Pacific rugby match between the Chiefs and the Crusaders. Photosport

Samipeni Finau of the Chiefs celebrates the win during the Super Rugby Pacific rugby match between the Chiefs and the Crusaders. Photosport

Chiefs 33 Crusaders 29

Never, ever, write off the Crusaders.

There’s an inherent danger in casting sweeping judgements on one game, in round one no less.

But if one notion emerged from Super Rugby’s opening match it’s the more things change, the more they remain the same.

The widely held suspicion, the hope for everyone baying to dethrone the standard-bearing Crusaders, is a new era dawned on Super Rugby.

Scott Robertson’s elevation to the All Blacks, and that of his trusted assistant Scott Hansen, along with the influential exits of Richie Mo’unga, Sam Whitelock, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Jack Goodhue, undoubtedly marked a shifting of the Super Rugby landscape.

As the Chiefs produced a supremely dominant first half to score three tries and lead 27-10 at the break, the Crusaders dynasty seemed to screech to a shuddering halt.

Overthrown lineouts on their own line, errors in contact, fumbles attempting to clear. Such costly uncharacteristic mistakes are distinctly foreign for the Crusaders.

Anoint the Chiefs title favourites then and there. Only, not quite so fast.

A 19-point second half swing and the Crusaders regained the lead. Few saw that coming.

Sevu Reece of the Crusaders scores a try during the round one Super Rugby Pacific match between Chiefs and Crusaders at FMG Stadium Waikato. Photo / Getty Images

After a challenging start attempting to fill Mo’unga’s void, Rivez Reihana bounced back immediately after the break to help send Chay Fihaki over for the first of his brace and pull off a 50-22 kick that sparked Scott Barrett’s strike.

Suddenly the Chiefs were scrambling, with halfback Cortez Ratima holding up impressive replacement Crusaders lock Jamie Hannah in a match-winning defensive effort.

Losing Damian McKenzie to a leg injury, in a match of constant casualties, straight after halftime significantly stunted the Chiefs, with Josh Ioane not offering anywhere near the same accuracy or control from first receiver.

The Chiefs, stunned by the Crusaders after half time, eventually regrouped when it mattered most but being pushed to the brink by the undermanned visitors suggests this season will be gripping at the top end of the spectrum.

Maybe next time more than 16,119 will flood through the gates.

For the Chiefs this hard-fought patchy victory, via two late Ioane penalties, wasn’t revenge for losing last year’s final to the Crusaders at this venue. Only a title can ease that lingering pain.

Led by Clayton McMillan the Chiefs settled coaching team had ample time to plot a plan to rectify falling at the final hurdle. This was a start. Nothing more. Their scrappy second half effort signals they have much work to do.

It’s clear, though, with their best team on the park, with All Blacks lock Tupou Vaa’i leading the charge up front, powerful loose forwards Luke Jacobson and Samipeni Finau laying on crunching hits and McKenzie sparking counter attacks they possess championship qualities.

The Crusaders unrivalled title run could well end at seven in as many years but no one can deny their hallmark resilience remains. They will surely improve from here, too.

At this premature stage in the season, with All Blacks David Havili, Ethan Blackadder and Fletcher Newell to return for the Crusaders and Josh Lord and Emoni Narawa to come back for the Chiefs in the coming weeks, it’s best to keep the power dry on big bold predictions.

It would, however, be a major surprise if these teams don’t again go close to contesting this year’s finale.

In a brutal contest both coaches were left to count the cost. The Crusaders lost All Blacks prop Tamaiti Williams after his charge nine minutes in.

As well as McKenzie, the Chiefs will be sweating on Quinn Tupaea’s head knock.

Willliams and Reihana’s late exit adds to a hefty injury toll for the Crusaders that already includes losing All Blacks fullback Will Jordan and Braydon Ennor for the season.

The lingering question is how much adversity can this team take?

Chiefs: Kaylum Boshier, Xavier Roe, Etene Nanai-Seturo tries, Damian McKenzie pen 2, con 2, Shaun Stevenson con, Josh Ioane pen

Crusaders: Sevu Reece, Chay Fihaki 2, Scott Barrett tries, Rivez Reihana pen, con 2, Taha Kemara con

HT: 27-10



